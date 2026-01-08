Chennai court closes forgery case against Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumaar

A Chennai metropolitan magistrate court has accepted a closure report filed by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police, effectively closing a criminal case against Greater Chennai Corporation Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumaar and five others.

Metropolitan Magistrate A Chellapandian dismissed a protest petition filed by complainant A Esakkiammal, concurring with the CCB's findings that no cognizable offence was committed under the charged sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The case

The case arose from charges of document forgery and cheating in the takeover of a quarry business following the death of a partner.

In 2021, after the death of SR Mohan, a partner in the quarry firm Mars Mines (also referred to as Mass Mines) near Tambaram, the surviving partners allegedly inducted Magesh Kumaar as a director and transferred control of the firm.

Esakkiammal, identified as Mohan's second wife and legal heir, alleged that the accused forged documents purporting to show that he was alive to facilitate the changes. She claimed they usurped the business without providing compensation to her or her children. The documents were reportedly registered at the Chennai South District Registrar's office.

Initially, local police declined to register the case, prompting Esakkiammal to approach the Saidapet Court, which directed the CCB to investigate.

On August 28, 2023, an FIR was registered against six persons, including Magesh Kumaar, under Sections 120(B) (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for cheating), and 471 (using forged document as genuine) of the IPC.

No evidence of offence

During the probe, the CCB found no evidences supporting the allegations of forgery or cheating. The closure report highlighted that the accused had voluntarily offered to settle outstanding loans of ₹11.80 lakh and ₹34 lakh owed by the firm and allow Esakkiammal to take over operations, an offer she reportedly refused.

In his November 2025 order, Magistrate Chellapandian observed, "On careful consideration of the sections, the act of the alleged accused persons does not fall within the four corners of the above stated penal sections. It is important to consider here that the alleged accused persons have voluntarily stated to the petitioner... to settle the loan... and to take over the firm for which she had deliberately refused. So, she has nothing to say in this case."

The court dismissed Esakkiammal's protest petition challenging the closure report, bringing the matter to a close.