DMK passes 27 resolutions at Madurai meet, targets BJP over funds

The DMK’s General Council meeting in Madurai on Sunday (June 1) turned out to be a strategic showcase of strength and leadership as the party gears up for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, the party passed 27 resolutions and made a sharp attack on the BJP-led Centre for allegedly withholding state funds.

This was DMK’s first major meeting in Madurai in 47 years, giving it both symbolic and political importance. The gathering was marked by high-level strategy sessions and political signalling, reinforcing Stalin’s leadership ahead of the polls.

The two-day visit by the CM also involved engaging with party allies, attending meals with cadres, and laying out long-term vision points including cultural proposals.

Leadership reaffirmed

Among the key resolutions was a strong endorsement of MK Stalin’s leadership for the upcoming 2026 assembly elections. The council reiterated confidence in Stalin’s guidance and positioned him at the forefront of the electoral battle.

Additionally, the resolutions proposed that June 3, the birth anniversary of former CM and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, be declared as “Classical Tamil Day”—a move aimed at reinforcing the party’s Dravidian cultural identity.

“Stalin’s leadership for 2026 was strongly endorsed by the council,” the party said in its resolution statement.

Attack on Centre

CM Stalin used the platform to go on the offensive against the Union government, accusing the BJP-led Centre of economically throttling Tamil Nadu.

He alleged that the state had been denied its rightful financial dues.

“[The Centre is] financially squeezing the state by withholding funds,” Stalin charged, raising concerns about fiscal federalism and resource allocation.

Such rhetoric has been a consistent feature of DMK's strategy to highlight regional autonomy and state rights.

Symbolic location

Madurai's significance as the venue added weight to the meet. The city has been a DMK stronghold, and the return of the General Council meeting after 47 years sent a strong political message of revival and reconnection with the party base.

The choice of location also helped the leadership engage directly with southern Tamil Nadu cadres and voters, crucial for an all-region electoral strategy.

Will the symbolic setting, political messaging, and anti-Centre stance galvanize support for the DMK ahead of 2026? The party certainly hopes so.

