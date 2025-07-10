New structure discovered at Keeladi excavation site

A new structure, 30 feet in length, has reportedly been discovered at the third trench of Keeladi excavation site in Tamil Nadu, where the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had earlier concluded there were no significant findings.

The discovery of the structure has come after ASI had asked a retired archaeologist to write a report, who had stated that there were no significant findings in the trench.

Evidence of urban civilisation

As many as 5,800 artifacts were unearthed from Keeladi site in two phases of excavation conducted by ASI. This came after the Tamil Nadu state archaeology department unearthed over 14,000 artifacts. Later, the ASI took over the project in 2017. These findings, including pottery, inscribed potsherds, and various tools, provide evidence of an urban civilisation in Tamil Nadu during the Sangam age.

The Tamil Nadu government is currently involved in converting the Keeladi excavation trenches into an open-air museum. Excavations were earlier carried out at the site by the ASI in 2014, 2016, and 2017. The 2014 and 2016 excavations were led by a team under Amarnath Ramakrishna, superintending archaeologist of ASI. Amarnath was transferred from the project and appointed Sriram, another archaeologist, at the same site.

But Sriram’s team had dug trenches west of the area excavated by Ramakrishna and ended their work, stating that nothing significant was found there. The revelation of the new structure has added importance for the excavation in the third trench.

Experts said the new structure, aligned east-west, was found at a depth of 90 cm on the western side, and its length is estimated to be around 10 metres. Archaeologists suggest that it may have been a workshop or an industrial structure.

'New findings raise questions'

Speaking to The Federal, V. Marappan, Professor of History at Presidency College, said that the newly discovered structure provides further archaeological evidence supporting the significance of Keeladi.

‘’The bricks used in this new structure are identical in design and make to those used in other parts of Keeladi, strengthening the authenticity of the findings. Earlier studies by Amarnath Ramakrishna’s team had already suggested the area might have housed industrial zones. These new findings raise questions about whether other sections of the site remain unexcavated underground."

He added that the new discovery made in a zone previously dismissed by the ASI as lacking in archaeological evidence has triggered criticism and concern among historians and researchers.