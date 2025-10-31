Kannagi Nagar needs a chance: Kabaddi star Karthika 'Express'

Breaking stereotypes and rewriting narratives, 17-year-old kabaddi player R Karthika from Chennai’s Kannagi Nagar has emerged as one of India’s brightest young sporting talents. She recently helped India clinch gold at the Asian Youth Games, becoming a symbol of hope for her community.

The Federal spoke to Karthika about her journey, her inspiration, and how she plans to change the perception of Kannagi Nagar, a slum resettlement locality in Chennai, through her game.

Edited excerpts:

You're popularly called 'Karthika Express'. How did you get that nickname?

In kabaddi, players often get nicknames based on their skills. My fans and teammates call me 'Express' because I play very fast, like a train. My “ant touch” is very quick — that’s my special skill. So they started calling me 'Express', and the name stayed.

From the streets of Kannagi Nagar to winning gold at the Asian Youth Games, how does the journey feel?

I am very proud to represent India from Tamil Nadu, from my Kannagi Nagar. I feel so happy and proud. It’s not just my victory but also my area’s pride.

What was going through your mind when India dominated Iran 75–21 in the final?

Our team was very strong. My coach prepared me mentally to be strong and focused. He taught me a lot of techniques and gave me full clarity on the game. I therefore performed very well. Our team supported each other perfectly. That’s why we beat Iran by such a big margin.

You’ve already represented India at the youth level. What’s your next dream?

Now I have achieved my dream of playing for India. My next target is the Olympics. The government has announced that kabaddi might become a Olympic sport in 2036. That’s my next big goal.

Your mother, who drives an auto rickshaw, has been your biggest supporter. What does her support mean to you?

My mother has been very, very helpful to me. She has made so many sacrifices for my career. Whatever I am today is because of her strength and belief in me.

You proudly say you’re from Kannagi Nagar. What message do you have for kids in your neighborhood?

Many people only talk about the negative side of our area, never the positive. My coach told us we must change that.

Many brothers and sisters from Kannagi Nagar struggle to get jobs outside because people ask where they are from and look down on them. We want to change that thinking through our success.Focus, discipline, clarity, and hard work these four things equal success. This is what my coach always tells us, and I truly believe in it.

We don’t have enough facilities in Kannagi Nagar. The government should help develop more opportunities in sports, education, and jobs. People here are talented, they just need support and a chance.

The content above has been transcribed from video using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.