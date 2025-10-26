Pride of Kannagi Nagar: Chennai teen Karthika raids her way to Under-18 Asian Gold

A 17-year-old kabaddi sensation in Chennai is shattering barriers and stereotypes with every raid and tackle.

R Karthika, the 'lightning-fast' vice-captain of India's U-18 girls' kabaddi team, has just etched her name in history after the team clinched gold at the Asian Youth Games in Bahrain. Dubbed 'Karthika Express' for her blistering speed, she led her unbeaten squad to a commanding 75-21 demolition of Iran in the final.

Karthika with her coach K Raji

A Class 12 student from a Chennai corporation school, hailing from a modest family in Kannagi Nagar, Karthika's roots run deep in a neighborhood home to thousands of hardworking residents. Her mother, Saranya, a former civic worker who now drives an auto-rickshaw to support the family, has been her biggest cheerleader — literally funding her early training travels. It was in 2018 that local coach K Raji formed a girls' kabaddi team to empower students from government schools, and Karthika's spark ignited.

Coach over the moon

Reflecting on Karthika's meteoric rise, the coach couldn't contain his pride: "It is a great achievement for a government school student to represent in kabaddi at the national level 11 times. Participating in the India team's training squad is also a great achievement. Some turned up with banners welcoming Karthika to Bahrain. It was a sweet gesture on their part and a proud moment for all of us,” Raji, the 28-year-old mentor, said, highlighting the sea of Indian and Tamil Nadu flags that turned the event into a sort of homecoming abroad.

Also Read: Sarfaraz snub, Shami's anger and selection storm: Why Indian cricket’s trust deficit is worrying

Karthika's triumph isn't just personal — it's a powerful rebuttal to the neighborhood's tarnished image. As Raju puts it, “People live in our neighbourhood, most of whom are honest and hardworking. The number of people who indulge in crimes may be about 500, which is less than 1% of the population. Yet, it is portrayed as if they represent the whole Kannagi Nagar.”

Through sports, he's determined to flip the narrative, with Karthika's gold serving as the ultimate proof.

Victory parade in the offing

The victory parade back home is already in the works, fuelled by congratulatory messages from heavyweights like Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. For the team, it's a milestone laced with emotion. “In our journey, we have experienced success and failures, and a little bit of adulation too. But, this is the first time we are experiencing how it feels to be celebrated,” Raji said.

Also Read: Tanvi becomes first Indian female in 17 years to secure badminton world junior medal

Already eyed for the senior national camp since May, Karthika's stardom is rising fast. But her coach sees even bigger horizons. “This (Karthika’s achievement) is only the beginning. Every girl here should play for the country and Kannagi Nagar should be known as Sports Nagar,” he said.

In kabaddi, where every touch is a test of will, Karthika isn't just playing — she's paving the way. "This gold is for my family, my coach, and every girl in Kannagi Nagar dreaming big," said Karthika.

