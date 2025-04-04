Centre's zeal to promote Tamil poet Kambar's birthplace, legacy sparks debate

Amid the raging three-language formula row, the Narendra Modi government's move to promote Tamil poet Kambar’s birthplace through a museum, and organise events to celebrate his magnum opus Kamba Ramayanam, is ruffling feathers in Tamil Nadu.

Considering no archaeological evidence has established Kambar Medu as the birthplace of the 12th-century poet, the Union Culture Ministry's decision to establish a museum there is largely viewed as a BJP effort to shed its anti-Tamil image. Kambar Medu is located at Therazhundur village, in Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthurai District.

Although based on Valmiki's Ramayana, Kambar’s version differs in various aspects and is known more for its literary excellence and linguistic richness than for its spiritual elements. The Kamba Ramayanam epic contains over 10,000 verses across 113 sections in six chapters.

Also read: Penguin to publish English translation of Kampan's 'Ramayana' No link to Kambar A release from the Union Culture Ministry says a museum dedicated to the life and works of Kambar and Kamba Ramayanam will be established at Kambar Medu, ensuring that the epic’s legacy is preserved for future generations. However, a report accessed by The Federal on excavations conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) between 1982 and 1984 at Kambar Medu says: "The site did not yield any evidence with regard to its association with poet Kambar, the author of Ramayana in Tamil.’’





The excavations, led by ASI archaeologists CL Suri and P Narayana Babu, uncovered ceramics, ornaments, terracotta objects, and a soakage pit. The findings indicate that the site was occupied by the early Megalithic people with late Neolithic remnants, followed by the medieval period. Among these discoveries, there was no evidence linking the site to Kambar.

No evidence, says expert The Federal spoke to KT Gandhirajan, a renowned rock art expert who has delivered lectures on the depiction of the Kamba Ramayanam in temple sculptures, to ask him if there is any other evidence besides ASI reports to establish the poet's birthplace. None in his opinion, he said. “We can find many temple sculptures depicting the Kamba Ramayanam. However, there is no clear literary or archaeological evidence, except for a later-period poem referencing a dancer who mentioned her native place as 'Therazhundur, the birthplace of Kambar and the site where the river Cauvery flows'. We cannot rely solely on this reference to justify establishing a museum,” he said.

'Political gimmick'