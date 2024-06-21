Tamil Nadu: Kallakurichi hooch tragedy toll mounts to 47

The toll in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy rose to 47 and the condition of at least 30 people is critical, the Tamil Nadu government said on Friday (June 21).

The Federal has learned three more people – two women and a man – suspected to have taken illicit arrack between yesterday and this morning have been taken to hospital. They complained of blood vomiting and blurred vision, sources at Kallakurichi said.

The mortal remains of 29 people who died till Thursday (June 20) were handed over to their relatives and the bodies were either buried or cremated, Kallakurichi District Collector MS Prasanth said, as quoted by PTI.

“A total of 165 people were admitted to the Kallakurichi, JIPMER, Salem and Mundiambakkam government hospitals after consuming spurious liquor. Of them, 47 have died so far. The condition of 30 among 118 undergoing treatment is critical,” he said.

“A heartening news is that three affected persons have recovered,” the collector said.

Special teams to prevent sale of illicit arrack

Earlier, speaking to reporters after visiting the patients undergoing treatment at the Kallakurichi GH, the Collector said special teams have been formed to prevent the sale of illicit arrack in the district and they have been told to take up intense combing operations.

The administration had sufficient stock of medicines to treat the affected and presently efforts were on in taking door enumeration in Karunapuram on the number of persons who could be affected.

He appealed to those among the public who had consumed illicit liquor to voluntarily subject themselves to medical examination soon and undergo treatment, if needed, and thus avert a possible threat to their lives.