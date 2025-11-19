Sukanya Samriddhi crosses four crore accounts, says Modi at Puttaparthi event

Puttaparthi (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said more than four crore accounts have been opened under the Sukanya Samriddhi scheme so far and more than Rs 3.25 lakh crore has been deposited in these accounts.

In his address at the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Satya Sai Baba, Modi also said in Indian tradition, cows are considered a symbol of life, prosperity and compassion as they help in the financial, nutritional and social well-being of these families.

"Ten years ago, the Indian government started the Sukanya Samruddhi Yojana for the education and betterment of daughters. This is one of the plans of the country in which our daughters get the highest interest rate of 8.2 per cent. So far, more than four crore accounts have been opened under the Sukanya Samruddhi Yojana. And you will be happy to know that more than Rs 3.25 lakh crores has been deposited in these bank accounts," Modi said.

On cow protection, Modi said a few years ago, under the National Gokul Mission, more than 480 cows were distributed in Varanasi and he has the practice of taking back the first calf and give it to another family leading to over 1700 crowns in the temple town.

"In our tradition, 'Gau Mata' (cow) is considered a symbol of life, prosperity and compassion. These cows help in the financial, nutritional and social well-being of these families. The message of prosperity can be seen in every corner of the country and also foreign countries from the protection of the cow mother," he said.

Modi also paid rich tributes to the late spiritual guru Sri Satya Sai Baba, saying his teachings and service continue to guide lakhs of followers across the world.

Modi also released a Rs 100 coin and a set of stamps to commemorate the guru. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)