Ilaiyaraaja denied entry into Srivilliputhur temple sanctum? Here’s what happened

Ilaiyaraaja, accompanied by Sri Satakopa Ramanuja Jeeyar and Sri Tridandi Srimannarayana Ramanuja Chinna Jeeyar Swami of the Sri Andal Jeeyar Mutt and the temple authorities, entered the temple to offer his prayers. But as he was about to enter the Arthamandapam sanctum, close to the main sanctum, the temple authorities reportedly denied him entry.

Renowned music composer Ilaiyaraaja’s visit to the Srivilliputhur Andal Temple in Tamil Nadu ahead of the release of his composition Divya Pasuram on Sunday (December 15) turned into a controversy related to temple entry.

Videos of Ilaiyaraaja being denied entry to the Arthamandapam went viral on social media. Television channels broadcast visuals of the composer being escorted by temple authorities to the Vasanthamandapam. While many speculated that Ilaiyaraaja was denied entry because of his Dalit background, temple authorities clarified that the restrictions applied to all devotees.

He was reportedly told that devotees are not allowed to enter this particular sanctum and was asked to offer prayers from a different sanctum, the Vasanthamandapam. The incident sparked a controversy at once, and Vaishnavism experts and Agama scholars agree that Ilaiyaraaja’s entry would not have violated any established protocol of the temple.

Entry not commonly restricted

Entry into the Arthamandapam is not commonly restricted, Agama expert Sathyavel Muruganar told The Federal. “The Arthamandapam is close to the main sanctum (garbhagriha) where the deity is placed. None other than the priests enter the garbhagriha, but VIPs are allowed to pray from the Arthamandapam. I am not sure why Ilaiyaraaja was refused entry,” he said.

Muruganar further stated that no Agama violation could justify restricting a devotee’s access to the Arthamandapam.

“Temple authorities cannot produce any evidence from literature or Agamas to support the denial of entry. Saint Ramanuja, a key figure in the Sri Vaishnavism tradition, introduced reforms in rituals at several temples, including the Srirangam temple. It is surprising why Ilaiyaraaja was denied entry into the centuries-old Andal temple, which is renowned for the devotion and love of Andal for Perumal, a love that transcended all differences,” he added.

Unusual for Vaishnavite temples

K Dayanidhi, head of the Vaishnavism department at Madras University, noted that entry to the Arthamandapam is common in other Vaishnavite temples in Tamil Nadu.

“Since the Arthamandapam is adjacent to the main sanctum, devotees are generally allowed to pray from there. For instance, in the Sri Parthasarathy temple in Chennai, devotees enter the Arthamandapam every day to offer prayers,” Dayanidhi explained.

While he acknowledged that there might have been some specific reason for Ilaiyaraaja’s restriction, such as security or special protocol for that day, he emphasized that a restriction to enter Arthamandapam is unusual.

Restricted for all devotees, says temple

HRCE (Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department) officials at the Andal temple, however, maintained that access to the Arthamandapam is restricted for all devotees, not just Ilaiyaraaja. They also clarified that Ilaiyaraaja was received with all due respect, garlanded with flowers worn by the deity, and presented with silk garments as per protocol.

Following his temple visit, Ilaiyaraaja attended a cultural event at Aadi Pooram Kottagai, where musicians performed Andal’s Pasurams from his Divya Pasuram album, followed by a Bharatanatyam performance. The event marked the beginning of the Margazhi month, during which the temple was visited by thousands of devotees from India and foreign countries.

“Not disrespected in any way”

Sri Sadagopa Ramanuja Jeeyar Swamigal, one of the head priests, told the media that Ilaiyaraaja was not disrespected in any way and had a fulfilling darshan. “The temple administration gave him full honours. Ilaiyaraaja also visited Andal Thayar and Nandhavanam with devotion and had a good darshan,” he said.

Interestingly, Ilayaraja has said the media is spreading news that never happened. In an X post, Ilayaraja wrote, “Some people are spreading false rumours around me. I will not give up my self-respect at any time or anywhere. They [media] are spreading news that did not happen. Fans and other people should not believe these rumours.”

Ilaiyaraaja’s album

The Srivilliputhur Andal Temple in Virudhunagar district, 500 km from Chennai, is one of the 108 Divya Desams dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It is a significant pilgrimage site, believed to be the birthplace of Andal, one of the 12 Alvars who spread Vaishnavism through their literature during the Bhakti period. Andal’s Thiruppavai — a set of 30 Tamil devotional hymns in praise of Perumal — is sung during the auspicious Margazhi month (December 16 to January 13).

Ilaiyaraaja’s Divya Pasuram album contains select songs that describe Lord Krishna’s beauty, valour, and the devotion of the Alvars, including Andal’s dedication to Perumal.