Hosur to get new international airport, TN CM Stalin announces in Assembly

The Tamil Nadu government plans to build an international airport in Hosur, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced in the state Assembly on Thursday (June 27).



According to Stalin, the airport will be spread over 2,000 acres of land and can handle 30 million passengers per year. He said the new airport will help not only Hosur but Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts.

Master plan for Hosur

He made the announcement under rule 110 in the Assembly. It was hailed by various political parties in the House.

“In the past years, Hosur district has been attracting major investments in Electronic Vehicles (EVs). To make Hosur an important economic zone various plans are being implemented in Hosur. This government is considering that an airport is needed in Hosur for the socio-economic development of Hosur, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri. An international Airport would be set up in Hosur on 2,000 acres to manage 30 million passengers per year,” Stalin announced in the state Assembly.

A new master plan for Hosur is nearing completion, he said.

After the DMK came to power, Tamil Nadu made rapid progress in all sectors and the state moved up to numero uno position in India in the Export Preparedness Index for 2022, he said.

“Tamil Nadu is India’s leading state in exports of motor vehicles, ancillaries, leather goods and electronics. From being at the bottom in 2020 in the ranking of states for industrial growth, Tamil Nadu has now become a top performing state,” Stalin said and added that efforts were on to transform the state into one trillion US dollar economy by 2030.

Karnataka's plan for 2nd airport for Bengaluru

Stalin’s announcement to construct a new airport in Hosur comes days after Karnataka government revealed plans to build a second airport near Bengaluru. The ruling Congress said they are looking at a second airport for Bengaluru near Tumakuru, about 70 kilometres from the state capital.

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa hailed the announcement of a new airport in Hosur as a “monumental step forward”.

“The announcement of the new airport in Hosur is a monumental step forward for the region. This project will greatly enhance connectivity and stimulate economic growth, benefiting not only Hosur but also neighbouring districts such as Dharmapuri and Salem, while also providing a significant boost to various parts of Bengaluru,” Rajaa said.

'Hosur airport to help both TN, Karnataka'

He added that the new airport in Hosur will not only help Tamil Nadu but the neighbouring Karnataka. Hosur is about 40 kilometres from Bengaluru.

“With Hosur’s excellent weather, the new airport will foster a twin-city ecosystem with Bengaluru, propelling growth in both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka,” Rajaa said.

Earlier this year, the Chennai Metro Rail Corporation (CMRL) had signed a contract agreement worth Rs 29.44 lakh with consultants to do a feasibility study regarding Inter-state Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) to connect Bommasandra near Electronic City in Bengaluru to Hosur.

The proposed Metro connection is about 20.5 kilometres with 11.7 kms in Karnataka and the rest in Tamil Nadu.