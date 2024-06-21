Second airport in Bengaluru on the cards, govt asks for feasibility report

Keeping in view the needs of Bengaluru metropolis, which is growing rapidly and has attracted global attention, the government is mulling to construct a second airport for the city and is looking for suitable land for the project.

A meeting to discuss the project was held on Thursday (June 20) under the chairmanship of state Infrastructure Development Department (IDD) Minister, MB Patil.

The meeting held at the Vidhana Soudha Committee Room was also attended by department’s secretary Dr N Manjula, Karnataka Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation’s managing director Dr BC Satish, and its executive director DP Prakash.

Officials to submit feasibility report

At the meeting Patil directed concerned authorities to submit a report on the feasibility of constructing a second airport.

“I have directed the authorities to submit a feasibility report for the new airport. Kempegowda International Airport, the third busiest in India after Delhi and Mumbai, managed 37.5 million passengers and over 4 lakh tonnes of cargo last year. This highlights the necessity for a second airport to accommodate future growth," the minister said in a post on X, giving details about the meeting.

He said a second airport was necessary to develop an industrial ecosystem beyond Bengaluru.