Hooked on hookah: Tamil Nadu youth defy ban as parlours flout rules

A strict ban on hookah bars has been in place in Tamil Nadu since August 2023. Yet, evidence shows the sale of hookah and related items continues in physical parlours/bars as well as online, gaining popularity among youth. Experts warn it’s not just illegal but severely harmful to health.

The Tamil Nadu government amended the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act to prohibit the operation or serving of hookah in any place, including restaurants and cafes. Violators face up to three years in prison and fines up to Rs 50,000.

However, visits by The Federal to multiple establishments in Chennai, including Wave Bar & Lounge, Cafe Latte, and Myst Cafe & Restaurant, revealed ongoing violations despite complaints. Hookah is often billed under a different product code to bypass the ban.

Hidden parlours

Many hookah bars operate as private rooms with AC, TVs, sofas, and other facilities. Increasingly, they advertise on social media, sometimes promoted by influencers.

Sellers also market herbal hookah as a “safe alternative,” a loophole anti-tobacco forums warn against. The Tamil Nadu People's Forum for Tobacco Control documented more than 20 such parlours in Chennai, but officials have not responded.

“Enforcement is very lacking,” said a forum representative. “Some police shut hookah bars, but owners go to court. No checks are done on whether the product is herbal or tobacco.”

Online threat

Online platforms, including Zepto, Amazon, Meesho, and Flipkart, openly sell hookah equipment, flavours, and accessories, delivering to doorsteps—even to minors.

“The product is easily available now,” said an activist. “Anyone can start a hookah bar because all materials are sold online. Online sales are not monitored, and cybercrime departments are not acting.”

Health dangers

Health experts warn one hookah session can expose users to smoke equivalent to over 100 cigarettes. Hookahs contain nicotine, tar, carbon monoxide, heavy metals, and other carcinogens.

“Hookah is much more harmful than cigarettes,” said a health expert. “Charcoal burns deposit tar into deeper lung tissues. Volatile organic compounds and polyaromatic hydrocarbons used in flavours are carcinogenic. Even passive smoking can reach 20–30 per cent exposure of active smokers.”

Long-term use is linked to cancer, heart disease, chronic respiratory problems, and infections from shared mouthpieces. The misconception that water filters the smoke only allows users to inhale more smoke over longer sessions, increasing exposure to harmful substances.

Call for enforcement

With loopholes in enforcement and rampant online sales, activists urge stronger monitoring and a complete crackdown on hookah, including herbal variants.

The message is clear: Hookah is banned, dangerous, and a growing threat to youth health. Viral trends should never outweigh legal and health risks.

