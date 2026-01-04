Are earphones driving irreversible hearing loss among India’s youth? | Second Opinion

Earphones have become inseparable from daily life, powering music, calls, podcasts, workouts and online meetings. But doctors are now warning that this convenience is fuelling a silent and irreversible health crisis among India’s youth — noise-induced hearing loss.

Medical experts say prolonged exposure to high-volume sound through earphones is putting youngsters, especially those aged 18 to 35, at serious risk of permanent hearing damage. The problem often goes unnoticed until the damage has already set in.



According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), more than one billion adolescents and young adults aged 12 to 35 globally are at risk of hearing loss due to unsafe listening practices using earphones and similar devices. In India, specialists point to a worrying trend, with 41 per cent of teenagers already showing signs of hearing damage linked to earphone use.

Early warning signs

Noise-induced hearing loss occurs when loud sounds damage the delicate hair cells in the inner ear. These cells do not regenerate, making the damage permanent.

Early symptoms often include persistent ringing in the ears, muffled or distorted sounds, and difficulty understanding speech, particularly in noisy environments. Many people dismiss these symptoms as temporary or insignificant, delaying medical attention.

Doctors caution that this delay worsens outcomes. Over time, untreated hearing loss can lead to social isolation, depression, cognitive decline and reduced work productivity.

The volume danger

Experts explain that the danger lies in both volume and duration. Sounds above 85 decibels, commonly experienced during high-volume listening, place excessive strain on the inner ear.

“The permissible loudness recommended is 85 dB. Beyond 85 dB, when you hear sounds continuously for a period of time, you are destined to get noise-induced hearing loss,” said Dr R Balaji, consultant ENT and head & neck robotic surgeon at Apollo Hospitals.

He highlighted how everyday environments already expose people to unsafe noise levels. “In traffic, if four or five people are standing together, it easily reaches 100 dB. Continuous exposure at that level puts you at high risk,” he said.

Dr Balaji also explained that in noisy surroundings, users tend to increase earphone volume to compensate, further accelerating damage, especially when devices lack noise-cancellation features.

Surge among youngsters

ENT specialists report a sharp rise in noise-induced hearing loss cases over the past decade, particularly among young people. Increased smartphone use, longer listening hours, higher volumes and constant access to streaming platforms are key contributors.

“In our young population, especially between 12 and 35 years of age, there is an increasing tendency of noise-induced hearing loss,” said Dr Haripriya GR, senior consultant, ENT, at Kauvery Hospital. “Once this damage happens, it is permanent. We cannot reverse it.”



She explained that both recreational noise — such as continuous music, podcasts and social media consumption — and work-related exposure contribute to gradual hearing decline. IT professionals, who spend long hours on calls and virtual meetings, are particularly vulnerable.

“In the initial stages, patients may not be aware of the hearing loss. When we conduct hearing tests, we often see a dip at higher frequencies, indicating noise-induced damage,” she said.

Quality of life impact

The impact of hearing loss extends well beyond reduced auditory ability. Experts say it significantly affects communication, mental health and professional growth.

“Hearing loss profoundly affects quality of life, from communication barriers to higher risks of anxiety and isolation,” said Dr Gowri Shankar M, senior consultant, ENT, at SIMS Hospital. He added that many young patients delay seeking help, assuming the symptoms are temporary. “This allows the damage to progress silently, making intervention more complex later,” he warned.

Beyond personal audio devices, certain professions face an elevated risk due to constant exposure to loud environments. Construction workers, factory operators, musicians, pilots, farmers and military personnel are especially vulnerable to both chronic hearing loss and sudden acoustic trauma.

Prevention is key

Despite the growing concern, doctors stress that noise-induced hearing loss is largely preventable. Avoiding exposure to loud noise remains the most effective measure.

Where exposure is unavoidable, protective equipment such as earplugs, earmuffs and noise-filtering devices can significantly reduce risk. Noise-cancelling earphones also help by lowering the need to increase volume in noisy surroundings.



Experts urge the public to follow WHO safety guidelines — keeping volume below 80 decibels for no more than 40 hours a week, or adopting the 60-60 rule: listening at 60 per cent of maximum volume for 60 minutes a day.

Regular breaks, periodic hearing tests and early consultation with an ENT specialist at the first sign of symptoms such as tinnitus or muffled hearing can prevent further damage.

Doctors emphasise that while mobile phones and earphones are indispensable tools, their benefits depend entirely on responsible use.

