Northeast monsoon lashes Chennai, brings widespread rain across Tamil Nadu

Following the onset of the northeast monsoon, Chennai and many other coastal districts in Tamil Nadu received moderate rainfall on Saturday (October 18). Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) warned that Tamil Nadu is likely to experience moderate to heavy rain till October 22. Overnight rain on October 17 inundated many places in Chennai.

Besides Chennai and other coastal districts, the southern districts too experienced a heavy spell on Saturday as rainfall gained momentum. The reservoirs in the south received copious inflows.

According to the weather office, the northeast monsoon set in Tamil Nadu on October 16. Moderate to heavy rains were expected in areas along the Western Ghats and southern districts, while coastal regions, including Chennai, would continue to receive moderate showers, it said.

Heavy rain alert

The upper air cyclonic circulation over the Southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area persisted over the same region, and under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area. As a result, Tamil Nadu is likely to experience moderate to heavy rain till October 22.

Rain pounded Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Tuticorin, and Virudhunagar districts in the south, while Kancheepuram, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Tiruvannamalai, and Ranipet districts in the north also received sharp showers.

According to the RMC, on October 17, Rajapalayam of Virudhunagar district received 18 cm of rain, while Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur district received 16 cm of rain. Thekkadi in Theni district recorded 16 cm of rain.

(With agency inputs)