Dengue: TN records 15,796 cases this year, highest in India

India is seeing a surge in dengue cases this year, with Tamil Nadu recording the highest of 15,796 cases and eight deaths so far in 2025.

Meanwhile, Kerala has recorded the highest of 31 deaths until August, and the second-highest number of 8,259 dengue cases.

4,000 cases in September

Tamil Nadu has seen a sudden rise, with about 4,000 cases and two deaths recorded in September and the first week of October. The State recorded 11,825 dengue cases up to August, according to the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP). The numbers are the highest tally among all States and Union Territories.

With the northeast monsoon expected to set in later this month, there can be a monsoon-driven spike in vector-borne illnesses amid erratic weather patterns. Tamil Nadu saw a staggering 27,378 dengue cases and 13 deaths in 2024, which raises an alarm for a possible spike in dengue cases this year as well.

Overall, India has seen 49,573 cases and 42 deaths from dengue until August. Among other States, Maharashtra recorded 6,779 cases, followed by 4,296 cases in Telangana and 4,281 cases in Karnataka.

Lesser cases in previous years

The numbers were comparatively lower in the previous years, when 9,121 cases and 12 deaths were recorded in 2023, at least 6,430 cases and eight deaths in 2022, and 6,039 cases and eight deaths in 2021.

The officials from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine attribute the surge in the cases of dengue to prolonged monsoon rains and rainwater stagnation in several areas, especially in densely populated areas.

"A red alert has been issued for Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Coimbatore districts due to an increase in dengue and fever cases. There is a surge in various types of fever cases in the State. Of more than 12,264 fever cases in Chennai, about 3,665 cases have been identified to be dengue in Chennai, about 1,171 dengue cases out of 9,367 fever cases in Tiruvallur, and 1,278 dengue cases out of 7,998 fever cases in Coimbatore have been reported," stated an official from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

What government said

Addressing the media on the sidelines of an event on Tuesday (October 7), Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that the monsoon preparedness measures are being undertaken by the department.

"During the rainy season, stagnant rainwater can lead to breeding of mosquitoes, and in an effort to prevent the same, the health workers are conducting door-to-door inspections as part of a domestic breeding check. The fever cases are also being identified. The deaths due to dengue are under control, and many of the deaths reported so far are also due to comorbid conditions. The incidence of dengue cases remains under control right now," said Ma Subramanian.