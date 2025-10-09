Coimbatore’s GD Naidu flyover naming sparks caste controversy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday (October 9) inaugurated the state's longest 10.1-km four-lane flyover, from Goldwins to Uppilipalayam in Coimbatore, for Rs 1,791 crore.

This has triggered political and social debate over its name. Following the backlash, the DMK is likely to rename the flyover by removing 'Naidu' and affixing the name Ko. Duraisamy.

Travel time to reduce

The flyover took five years to be completed, said an official press release issued by the Tamil Nadu government.

The project work includes the four-lane main carriageway and a six-lane expanded ground-level road. There are eight up and down ramps in four locations, according to the press release.

The flyover is expected to reduce the travel time to Coimbatore airport from the city to 10 minutes, the release added.

In honour of GD Naidu

Named the "G.D. Naidu Elevated Bridge" in honour of the renowned inventor and industrialist G.D. Naidu, the decision drew sharp criticism over the inclusion of the caste-associated term "Naidu", clashing with the state government's ongoing efforts to remove caste identifiers from public infrastructure.

The flyover, constructed under the Highways and Minor Ports Department, was opened to the public amid celebrations. G.D. Naidu's son and grandson expressed profound gratitude in interviews, revealing they were unaware of the naming until seeing it in official documents.

"We were overjoyed upon learning this. Our heartfelt thanks to the Chief Minister," they said, highlighting the family's pride in Naidu's legacy as a pioneering engineer and "Edison of India."

Opposition parties slam TN govt

However, the naming quickly escalated into a political battle. Opposition parties and caste advocacy groups questioned the decision, pointing to the Tamil Nadu government's 2021 guidelines mandating the removal of caste names from streets, roads, buildings, and bridges to promote social harmony.

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief Seeman issued a condemnation on social media, urging the renaming after freedom fighter Veeraperumpaattan Theeran Chinnamalai.

"Why affix a caste name like 'Naidu' to a bridge while preaching guidelines to erase castes from street names? This isn't the Dravidian model," Seeman argued.

He suggested alternatives such as Chinnamalai, who sacrificed his life for independence; Pattukottai Alagiri (Kodikkatha Kumanan), who protected the freedom flag even in death; or V.O. Chidambaram Pillai, the "Kappalottiya Tamilan" who endured imprisonment for the homeland.

Seeman and his followers criticised the use of English initials "G.D." in the name, questioning its alignment with Tamil pride. "Those who chant 'Tamil everywhere, in everything' now use English prefixes? How is this promoting Tamil?"

NTK members amplified the protest on social media platforms, pointing out that Naidu's own family runs the "Gee Dee Museum" or "GD Arungaatciyagam" in Coimbatore, deliberately omitting "Naidu" to avoid caste connotations. "Why can't the DMK government do the same for the bridge?"

DMK’s clarification

AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami joined the fray, accusing the DMK of opportunism. The project, he noted, was initiated and 55 per cent completed under AIADMK rule, only to be stalled for 1.5 years after the regime change. "Now, they're naming our achievement after their own – give it a good name, not your father's," Palaniswami quipped, referring to the CM's family ties. However, the AIADMK has refrained from directly addressing the caste angle, possibly to avoid alienating the Naidu community.

Responding to the backlash at the inauguration event, DMK Minister for Highways EV Velu acknowledged the concerns.

"In the last 10 years, how many places were named after MGR? Did they even use a stamp-size photo of him? We'll bring the criticism about caste identity in G.D. Naidu's name came to the CM's attention and consulted with his family before deciding," Velu stated.

Later, the DMK's IT Wing issued a clarification on X (formerly Twitter), announcing the renaming to honour the "great genius and prolific scientific inventor" known as G.D. Naidu – G. Duraisamy – without the contentious "Naidu".