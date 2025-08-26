A house full of Ganeshas: Shekhar’s 58,000-piece collection earns global recognition

Pubbishetti Shekhar, a resident of Maredpally in Secunderabad, began his journey with a small Ganesh idol he bought for just 50 paise during a trip to Shirdi in 1973. That modest beginning has today grown into a world record collection of 58,498 Ganesh artefacts, spanning idols, photographs, postcards, posters, keychains, and cassettes.

Shekhar’s collection includes 21,508 statues, 19,708 postcards, 15,582 photographs, 1,105 posters, 250 key-chains, and over 250 audio and video cassettes dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

A house-turned-museum

Each idol in Shekhar’s collection has its own uniqueness. From tiny figurines to Panchmukha and Lambodar idols, he has housed them in a specially built shed at his residence. The idols are crafted from silver, bronze, aluminium, marble, wood, sandalwood, tiger stone, and clay.

Over the years, Shekhar has transformed his home into a mini museum of Ganesha artefacts. For him, this is no longer a pastime. “It’s a life mission,” he says.

Crossing borders for Ganesha

Shekhar’s devotion has extended across the world. He has sourced idols from 39 countries, including Japan, Indonesia, Cambodia, Vietnam, Java, Jakarta, and Bali. Some idols measure only half an inch, while others stand as tall as four feet.

Among his most treasured possessions is an intricately carved idol from Thailand, which cost him ₹1 lakh — his most expensive purchase so far.

Global recognition

In 2015, Shekhar entered the Guinness World Records, marking a milestone in his decades-long journey. Since then, he has won more than 15 global titles, including the Limca Book of Records, Wonder Book, Miracle World Records, Everest World Records, and King’s World Records.

Beyond collecting, Shekhar continues to research Ganesha temples across India and abroad. His work has culminated in a 2,000-page manuscript titled Vishwa Vinayaka, a testament to his lifelong devotion.

