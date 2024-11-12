The Federal
Thoothukudi Sterlite firing victim's mother joins Vijay’s TVK

12 Nov 2024 7:03 PM ISTThe Federal

Vanitha, mother of Snowlin, a 17-year-old killed in the 2018 Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protests, has made her political debut. Alongside 300 others, she joined Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam


