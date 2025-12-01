EPS calls Sengottaiyan ‘betrayer’, asserts AIADMK will sweep 2026 elections

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has launched a stinging attack on expelled leader K A Sengottaiyan, calling him a "betrayer" and "selfish" for acting against the interests of the very party that gave him a public identity.

EPS's massive rally in Gobichettypalayam

In a show of strength, Palaniswami addressed a massive rally on Sunday (November 30) in Gobichettypalayam near Erode, Sengottaiyan’s home turf. The former Chief Minister defended the decision to expel the nine-time MLA.

Days after Sengottaiyan joined the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Palaniswami asserted that the AIADMK would retain the Gobichettipalayam seat in the forthcoming elections, questioning whether the expelled leader had even consulted the people before resigning as MLA.

Extending his wishes to Sengottaiyan using the traditional phrase of "Engirunthalum Vazhga" (Do well, wherever one may be), Palaniswami said had the expelled leader been quiet it would have been good.

Sengottaiyan's absence from Athikadavu events questioned

"He (Sengottaiyan) said they (TVK) will give a pure government." Palaniswami, recalling Sengottaiyan's stint as a Minister in the AIADMK regimes, wondered, "at that time, did we not give pure (clean) government, good governance...no one, however, big can defeat the AIADMK." He also asked if Sengottaiyan, who had met the people to get their votes sought their views before resigning as MLA.

Months ago, Palaniswami said when he presided over an event connected to the crucial Athikadavu Avinashi project, the then local MLA Sengottaiyan had not taken part in it claiming the images of AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran and late party matriarch J Jayalalithaa were not featured in the backdrop. Even farmers belonging to various political parties had taken part in that event linked to the important water project.

Apparently ridiculing Sengottaiyan, the AIADMK chief asked, now, "based on whose portraits (to get inspiration) has he joined the TVK." He further said the AIADMK gave Sengottaiyan the identity, position and public office.

Expelled for acting against party interests

He reiterated that Sengottaiyan had also taken part in a government event in which only CM Stalin and late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi's photos were featured. He also boycotted an event held at Avinashi to felicitate the AIADMK for the Athikadavu initiative.

Without naming the BJP, the AIADMK chief said though Sengottaiyan had visited top leaders and had boycotted Athikadavu related events, the party ignored it and continued to give him respect.

However, he did not reform himself and went to the extent of giving ultimatum to the party brass to re-admit expelled leaders. Also, he met expelled leaders, including O Panneerselvam last month. Eventually, Sengottaiyan was expelled from the party.

"For the past about 2-3 years, he acted against the party interests while remaining within the party. He betrayed the party. That was why Sengottaiyan was expelled...God will take care (judge and act accordingly) of those who betrayed the party," EPS said.

Palaniswami vows strong comeback in 2026 elections

Unlike selfish Sengottaiyan, Palaniswami said he continues to be a party worker and the AIADMK will overcome challenges and the party will win the 2026 Assembly election and form the government. The victory celebration will be held at Gobichettipalayam.

He asserted that the AIADMK would emerge victorious in the 2026 polls and the first victory event would be held at Gobichettypalayam and it would be developed as the numero uno constituency in the state.

AIADMK would win big in Gobichettipalayam segment and people, by gathering in large numbers, have "shattered the dreams," of Sengottaiyan, he asserted.

(With agency inputs)