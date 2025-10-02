Ennore SEZ arch collapse kills 9 migrant workers; sparks safety probe

Nine migrant workers from Assam died after a 45-metre-high steel arch under construction at the Ennore SEZ Super Critical Thermal Power Station in Chennai collapsed on Tuesday (September 30) evening.

A 150-foot-high arch, built as a shed roof for the coal-handling area, gave way without warning, leaving one worker from Jharkhand with minor injuries. Emergency teams rescued the survivor and transported him to Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, where his condition is stable.

The victims were contract labourers hired through a sub-contractor of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and had been on the job for less than a month, with some yet to receive their first paycheck.

Also read: Chennai building collapse kills 9 workers from Assam; PM Modi announces ex-gratia

Authorities are investigating whether structural issues, human error, or other factors led to the accident.

Ongoing investigation

TANGEDCO chairman J Radhakrishnan told The Federal that the incident “primarily looks like an accident” and confirmed that forensic teams, BHEL safety officials, and police are probing the collapse. He added that despite safety features like belts, the workers had little chance of survival.

Embalming and repatriation arrangements are underway for the deceased’s families in Assam.

BHEL’s internal safety team stated that the arch’s construction had nearly finished after six months of work and that the contractor had previously completed similar projects successfully. They expressed shock at the accident, insisting that all safety protocols were in place.

Safety concerns

Chief Minister MK Stalin directed officials to provide support to the victims’ families and coordinate with BHEL’s safety team to ensure a thorough investigation.

Preliminary reports suggest a structural mishap, but investigators are still examining whether lapses in procurement, construction, or supervision contributed to the tragedy.

Authorities are yet to determine if better safety measures could have prevented the deaths or if there were flaws in the design or execution of the steel arch. Meanwhile, the focus remains on ensuring justice for the victims and preventing similar incidents at ongoing construction projects.

The content above has been transcribed from video using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.