ED flags fraudulent voter ID issued to Sri Lankan national linked to LTTE revival bid

In a startling revelation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alerted the Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu about a Sri Lankan national who allegedly acquired an Indian voter ID card through fraudulent means to further anti-national activities, including attempts to revive the banned Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).



The ED's letter, dated November 21, 2025, details the case of Letchumanan Mary Franciska, a Sri Lankan citizen currently in judicial custody. According to the document, Franciska entered India on December 16, 2019, using a Sri Lankan passport and an e-tourist visa, which she overstayed, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Forgery trail exposes network

Investigations revealed her involvement in transferring funds to active LTTE cadres and aiding LTTE-aligned Sri Lankan Tamil families. The case originated from a complaint by the Bureau of Immigration after Franciska was intercepted at Chennai Airport in October 2021 while attempting to travel to Bengaluru with a fraudulently obtained Indian passport.

This led to an FIR by the Q Branch CID of Tamil Nadu police, which was later taken over by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The NIA filed a chargesheet in March 2022, accusing her of acting on instructions from a Denmark-based LTTE cadre named Umakanthan. ED investigations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) uncovered that Franciska fabricated multiple Indian identity documents to pose as an Indian citizen.

These included: a rental agreement in Chennai, used to secure an LPG connection and a bank account; a PAN card (No. BFLPL3490J) obtained with false details; an Aadhaar card (No. 4931 2179 9448), concealing her true nationality; a voter ID card (No. RAZ2670214); and an Indian passport (No. U8011090) from the Regional Passport Office in Chennai.

Active voter ID mystery

The ED alleges that Franciska aimed to claim a bank balance of Rs 42.28 crore in Mumbai by posing as the legal heir of an Indian citizen. However, she was apprehended before withdrawing the funds. Interestingly, despite Tamil Nadu authorities identifying her as a Sri Lankan national four years ago, her voter ID remains active on the Election Commission website. It lists her in the electoral roll for Assembly Constituency-22 (Virugambakkam), Serial No. 644, Part 111, linked to a polling station at Kaveri High School in Saligramam, Chennai.



The ED has urged immediate action, including verification of any votes cast using the ID and its cancellation, citing its use for unlawful purposes. The information was shared under Section 66(2) of the PMLA with approval from competent authorities. Copies were also sent to the Election Commission of India, the ED Director in New Delhi, and the Special Director of ED's Southern Region.

Franciska faces charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Passports Act, and sections of the Indian Penal Code for conspiracy, cheating, and forgery. Her trial is ongoing before the Special NIA Court in Poonamallee, Tamil Nadu. Election officials in Tamil Nadu are yet to respond publicly to the ED's communication. This case highlights vulnerabilities in India's identity verification systems and raises concerns over potential misuse for espionage or terrorist financing.