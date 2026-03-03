DMK councillor, AIADMK worker held for ‘sexually harassing’ airhostess

Tiruvallur DMK councillor Prabhakaran (45) and his associate, Thiyagu (40), who is a lawyer, a real estate agent, as well as an AIADMK functionary, were arrested on Tuesday (March 3) after a 25-year-old airhostess filed a complaint alleging sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour aboard an IndiGo flight from Chennai to Delhi.

According to Chennai Police, the alleged incident occurred on February 25. Prabhakaran, who represents Ward 6 in Tiruvallur Municipality, and Thiyagu were allegedly drunk when they misbehaved with the cabin crew member while she was serving snacks. The victim lodged a police complaint, leading to the registration of a case at the All Women Police Station in Meenambakkam.

The duo was taken into custody at Chennai airport upon their return. Police are interrogating them, and no denial of the allegations has been reported so far. A friend accompanying Prabhakaran was also detained in connection with the case.

Growing list

Prabhakaran is a known DMK functionary. Photographs circulating on social media show him participating in party events, including one where he is seen presenting an item to senior DMK leaders in an office setting adorned with portraits of party icons.



