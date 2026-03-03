DMK councillor, AIADMK worker held for ‘sexually harassing’ airhostess
Prabhakaran and Thiyagu were allegedly drunk when they misbehaved with the cabin crew member while she was serving snacks on board a Chennai-Delhi flight
Tiruvallur DMK councillor Prabhakaran (45) and his associate, Thiyagu (40), who is a lawyer, a real estate agent, as well as an AIADMK functionary, were arrested on Tuesday (March 3) after a 25-year-old airhostess filed a complaint alleging sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour aboard an IndiGo flight from Chennai to Delhi.
According to Chennai Police, the alleged incident occurred on February 25. Prabhakaran, who represents Ward 6 in Tiruvallur Municipality, and Thiyagu were allegedly drunk when they misbehaved with the cabin crew member while she was serving snacks. The victim lodged a police complaint, leading to the registration of a case at the All Women Police Station in Meenambakkam.
The duo was taken into custody at Chennai airport upon their return. Police are interrogating them, and no denial of the allegations has been reported so far. A friend accompanying Prabhakaran was also detained in connection with the case.
Growing list
Prabhakaran is a known DMK functionary. Photographs circulating on social media show him participating in party events, including one where he is seen presenting an item to senior DMK leaders in an office setting adorned with portraits of party icons.
Timeline of the alleged crime
February 25 (Chennai to Delhi flight)
Prabhakaran and Thiyagu board an IndiGo flight from Chennai airport. During the journey, while the 25-year-old cabin crew member serves snacks, both men allegedly misbehave with her under the influence of alcohol. They allegedly call her by her name, ask for her native place, tease/mock her by repeating the name, and then touch her inappropriately. As the airhostess raises an alarm, fellow passengers get into an argument with the duo. The airhostess files a formal complaint at Meenambakkam All Women Police Station later.
February 26 – March 1
Police register a case under relevant sections of sexual harassment/molestation. Summons are issued to Prabhakaran and Thiyagu to appear for inquiry. The two do not comply or appear before the police.
March 2
Prabhakaran and Thiyagu fly back to Chennai on an IndiGo flight in the evening.
March 3
As soon as the flight lands at Chennai airport, police from the Meenambakkam All Women Police Station arrest both men on the spot and they are remanded in Puzhal jail. The duo has not yet issued an official statement denying the allegations.
The arrest comes amid a string of cases involving DMK workers and leaders. Former BJP state president K Annamalai highlighted the development in a post on X, adding Prabhakaran’s name to a growing list of DMK functionaries facing legal action. Annamalai contrasted the arrest with the DMK’s election rhetoric of upholding Tamil Nadu’s pride, calling it contradictory to the party’s claims.
Opposition attacks DMK
The case has invited caustic remarks from opposition parties and supporters of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), who questioned the standards of public representatives in the ruling DMK. This is the latest in a series of high-profile incidents involving DMK affiliates that have dominated political discourse in Tamil Nadu recently.
Also read: Can anti-incumbency alone bring AIADMK back to power in Tamil Nadu?The All Women Police Station in Meenambakkam, which handles cases near Chennai airport, is leading the probe. Authorities are examining CCTV footage from the flight and statements from other crew members and passengers. As the story develops, political observers note that such incidents often intensify calls for stricter accountability among elected representatives. The DMK is yet to issue an official response to the arrest.