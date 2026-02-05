DMK minister Panneerselvam's remarks on migrant workers spark row

Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader MRK Panneerselvam has sparked controversy following remarks on migrant workers from Northern India, suggesting that they come to the state primarily for low-skilled jobs because they have studied only Hindi.

Speaking at a party event in Chengalpattu on Thursday (February 5), Panneerselvam said that migrant workers from the North work in roles such as cleaning tables, selling pani puri, and construction work in Tamil Nadu, attributing this to their lack of education in languages other than Hindi.

He further stated that, in contrast, children from Tamil Nadu, who grow up under a two-language policy with strong emphasis on English, were finding opportunities overseas, earning large sums in countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom.

AIADMK slams Panneerselvam

His remarks drew a sharp response from the Opposition AIADMK. Stating that the minister's remarks were "highly condemnable", AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan said people came to Tamil Nadu in search of livelihood, but they were given a raw deal.

"You would have seen how a migrant worker from Odisha was beaten. And he went back. And you would have also known that a couple and their child from Bihar were murdered. They don't get a safe home for contributing to the development and welfare of the Tamil Nadu economy, that's how they are treated," he said.

"That's why we proudly say that Tamil Nadu is second largest economy in India, and making such derogatory remarks clearly shows the mindset of DMK," Sathyan said.

He also said that the state always took pride in saying "Vandharai Vaazha Vaikkum Thamizhagam", which meant it shelters anybody who comes to Tamil Nadu in search of living and livelihoods.

DMK defends minister

The ruling DMK, however, argued that the minister did not demean migrant workers, stating that he was highlighting the plight of the people living in BJP-ruled states.

DMK leader Elangovan said the situation of north Indian workers coming to Tamil Nadu for employment was due to the government there not providing proper education and employment opportunities for its people.

"No, no, it's about the other states treating their people. They are not giving proper education. Their system of education is against their growth. That's why they are coming here. Tamil Nadu is providing good education and employment and is also treating people from other states in a decent way," he said.

DMK targets BJP

“In fact, this was what Panneerselvam had highlighted. The situation in the BJP-ruled states was not like in Tamil Nadu,” said Elangovan, adding, “They are not giving good education or employment. They don't care about their people because BJP is a religious group and not political.”



