4 TN teens held for brutally attacking migrant worker; Congress MP seeks action

Tamil Nadu Police arrested four teenagers who were accused of brutally assaulting a migrant worker in Thiruvallur district near Chennai with blunt objects recently, which left him critically injured. Videos of the incident that went viral and sparked outrage showed a group of young boys, all aged 17 and around, harassing and beating the man.

Victim first targeted on train

The victim, identified as Siraj, came to Tamil Nadu from a northern state for work. He was first targeted by the minors on a moving train going to Thiruttani in the Thiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu from the state capital Chennai, where he was threatened with machetes. The attackers recorded the video of the episode on mobile phones.

The matter turned worse later when the victim disembarked from the train. He was taken to a secluded place near a railway station, where he was physically assaulted, and that episode was captured on a phone again. The videos also showed one of the attackers displaying a victory sign. Another video showed one of the accused brandishing a machete with a Tamil song being played in the background, an NDTV report said.

The attack left the migrant worker bloodied, and he is currently being treated at Thiruvallur Government Hospital.

As the police swung into action, all the accused were held. Three of them were sent to a juvenile home in Chengalpattu, while the fourth was granted bail, with the court citing his education, the NDTV report added.

Congress MP seeks 'Show of Force'

Karti Chidambaram, Congress MP from Sivaganga, spoke about the matter in a post on X where he demanded a statewide “Show of Force” to prevent such crime. Tagging the office of the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, he said, “I reiterate my earlier demand. Time has come for the Tamil Nadu police to prove its mettle. A statewide "Show of Force" operation is needed immediately. Massive checking of all vehicles plying the roads & identity checks must be done. All history sheeters must be required to report to the nearest police station thrice a week.”

https://t.co/V2WNwROWzD I reiterate my earlier demand, Time has come for the @tnpoliceoffl to prove its mettle. A statewide “Show of Force” operation is needed immediately. Massive checking of all vehicles plying the roads & identity checks must be done. All history sheeters must… — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) December 29, 2025

The Congress is an ally of Tamil Nadu’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

AIADMK slams DMK govt

The Opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) slammed the DMK government, saying it failed to control the state’s drug menace.

In a post on X, the party’s national spokesperson Kovai Sathyan, said while sharing a video of the assault, “DMK's Dravidian model achievement. When drugs get into the hands of juveniles, this is what happens. Tamil Nadu is the new Amsterdam and narcotic state of India. These boys should not be treated as juveniles; they should be treated as adults.”

DMK leader TKS Elangovan called it an “isolated incident” and said that the police took action immediately. He said thousands of migrant workers feel safe in Tamil Nadu.