‘Maybe he was afraid of court’: Stalin quips as TN governor clears 2 Bills

Reacting to Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi’s approval to Bills that would empower the state government to nominate persons with disabilities (PwDs) in municipal administration and rural development departments, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday (May 2) said perhaps the governor’s decision came from his apprehension that the government may move court if he doesn’t approve the proposed legislations.

‘Maybe he was afraid’

Speaking to reporters, Stalin said that the governor’s assent to the two Bills – the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act, 1998, and the Tamil Nadu Panchayats Act, 1994 – was expected as they were passed by the state Assembly.

“The governor has approved the Bill for disabled people today. It was expected as we passed it in the legislative resolution. Maybe he was afraid that we would go to court if he didn’t give his assent,” said Stalin.

The governor’s assent to the two Bills assumes significance in the backdrop of the Supreme Court’s recent verdict, which set up a time frame for governors and the President to decide on Bills passed by state assemblies.

What are the Bills?

However, the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act, 1998, and the Tamil Nadu Panchayats Act, 1994, were not part of the case. Now that the two Bills have received the governor's nod, the state government is empowered to nominate PwDs to various local and civic bodies, including town panchayats, municipal councils, municipal corporations, village panchayats, panchayat union councils, and district panchayats.

The government’s authority to nominate PwDs will enable them to bypass the electoral process, helping to boost their representation in civic bodies.

Although, according to media reports, the nominated members will serve the same five-year term as the elected members, they will not have voting rights and their role will be primarily advisory.