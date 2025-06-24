DMK slams AIADMK after video at Murugan Conference ‘insults’ Dravidian icons

The DMK has lashed out at the AIADMK for reportedly not opposing a video played at the recent Murugan Conference in Madurai, which allegedly criticised Dravidian icons Periyar and CN Annadurai.

At a press meeting on Tuesday (June 24), DMK leader RS Bharathi said, “Nobody who has insulted Periyar and Anna has ever succeeded in Tamil Nadu politics. The people are outraged. Tamil Nadu is outraged. This is not just about the DMK, anyone with a sense of Tamil pride is condemning such comments. One word or a thousand, when it touches our leaders, it touches our soul.”



On whether the government would take legal action, Tamil Nadu Minister Thangam Thennarasu said, “When the people themselves have rejected it, what further action is needed? The backlash is already loud and clear. It’s not necessary to overreact. People have made their stance known.”

Membership drive

Meanwhile, senior DMK leaders including Thennarasu and Bharathi, explained a multi-phase strategy for the party’s membership campaign.

The drive, titled Oraniyil Tamil Nadu (One Tamil Nadu), aims at enrolling two crore members across the state ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls. The campaign will be officially launched by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on July 1.