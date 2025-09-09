Vice-President election: Voting begins; PM Modi first to cast vote
With the BRS and the BJD deciding to abstain from voting, the Electoral College now comprises 770 MPs. Counting of votes will commence at 6 PM, and the result will be out later in the evening
The stage is set for a direct contest between NDA’s CP Radhakrishnan and the Opposition’s B Sudershan Reddy for today’s (September 9) Vice-Presidential election, with the BJP-led alliance having a clear edge in the poll necessitated due to the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar.
Both the ruling NDA and Opposition INDIA bloc held separate meetings on Monday in the Parliament complex in a show of strength, where they sensitised their respective MPs about the election process and also held mock polls while exhorting their members to vote correctly.
Polling for the vice president election, in which members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are eligible to vote, would begin at 10 AM in the new Parliament building and continue till 5 PM.
Counting of votes will begin at 6 PM, and the result will be out later in the evening.
Members of Parliament are not bound by party whips to vote in the vice presidential election, which takes place under a secret ballot system.
To win, Radhakrishnan requires just 386 votes as against the 391 votes he would have needed had all 781 MPs voted. Radhakrishnan was already assured of securing votes of all 425 MPs from the ruling coalition and this number is expected to go up with the YSRCP making its support for him clear.
Live Updates
- 9 Sept 2025 10:51 AM IST
The VP should be occupied by someone who upholds national interest: Supriya Sule
On the Vice President election, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule says, "...This is such a big election. The question is not just about a party, the post should be occupied by an individual who upholds national interest..."
- 9 Sept 2025 10:49 AM IST
INDIA bloc will vote against the NDA VP candidate CP Radhakrishnan: DK Shivakumar
On the Vice Presidential election, Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar says, "...The INDIA bloc will fight the elections together. We have requested a conscious vote. The INDIA bloc and opposition parties will vote against the NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan..."
- 9 Sept 2025 10:44 AM IST
Our full support is to Sudershan Reddy: Tejashwi Yadav
On the Vice Presidential election, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, "...Our full support is to B. Sudershan Reddy (INDIA alliance candidate and former Supreme Court judge)."
- 9 Sept 2025 10:40 AM IST
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy meets Congress MPs ahead of VP polls
Telangana CM Reventh Reddy held a meeting with Congress MPs from the state, ahead of voting for the Vice Presidential election.
- 9 Sept 2025 10:37 AM IST
Former PM HD Deve Gowda arrives to cast his vote for the VP election
Former Prime Minister and JD(S) MP in Rajya Sabha, HD Deve Gowda arrives at the Parliament to cast his vote for the Vice Presidential election.
- 9 Sept 2025 10:34 AM IST
CP Radhakrishnan will win today with a big majority: Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora
On the Vice Presidential election 2025, Shiv Sena MP from the Rajya Sabha, Milind Deora says, "We are very confident that CP Radhakrishnan will win today with a big majority and become the vice president of India and the chairman of the Rajya Sabha. Many MPs from Maharashtra will vote not based on party lines but on the character and background of the person."
- 9 Sept 2025 10:29 AM IST
Confident we are going to win the election: INDIA bloc VP candidate Sudershan Reddy
INDIA bloc’s nominee and former Supreme Court Judge B. Sudershan Reddy says, "...I am very confident. We are going to win...I am only trying to awaken people's conscience. I did not say that there would be cross-voting. I don't know what cross-voting is."
- 9 Sept 2025 10:27 AM IST
NDA's victory is certain, CP Radhakrishnan will be the new VP: Shivraj Chouhan
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan says, "NDA's victory is certain. CP Radhakrishnan will be the new Vice President."
- 9 Sept 2025 10:26 AM IST
CP Radhakrishnan is from TN, DMK exposed for not voting in his favour: AIADMK MP M Thambidurai
On the Vice Presidential election, AIADMK MP M. Thambidurai says, "Our leader, Edappadi Palaniswami, general secretary of AIADMK, has already recommended and supported Radhakrishnan. He directed us to vote for him. Therefore, all AIADMK MPs are assembled here... Edappadi Palaniswami clearly wants to support the Tamil man, especially since he comes from the OBC category and that too from Tamil Nadu. Therefore, it is a great honour for the people of Tamil Nadu... DMK is exposed for not voting in favour of CP Radhakrishnan. In the upcoming election, Tamil Nadu people will definitely vote against DMK because they did not support the Tamil candidate as vice president..."
- 9 Sept 2025 10:23 AM IST
Vice Presidential election is about fairness, not rivalry: Suresh Gopi
On the Vice-Presidential election, Union Minister Suresh Gopi says, "This election is not about choosing between anyone. It is an election aimed at selecting fairness, truthfulness, and effectiveness, which are most needed for the citizens of the country, whether they live inside or outside the country... As a person, I found CP Radhakrishnan to be the best worker or one of the best among thousands of workers in my ideological system."