Vice-President election: Voting begins; PM Modi first to cast vote

The stage is set for a direct contest between NDA’s CP Radhakrishnan and the Opposition’s B Sudershan Reddy for today’s (September 9) Vice-Presidential election, with the BJP-led alliance having a clear edge in the poll necessitated due to the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Both the ruling NDA and Opposition INDIA bloc held separate meetings on Monday in the Parliament complex in a show of strength, where they sensitised their respective MPs about the election process and also held mock polls while exhorting their members to vote correctly.

Also read: Sudershan Reddy interview ahead of V-P poll

Polling for the vice president election, in which members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are eligible to vote, would begin at 10 AM in the new Parliament building and continue till 5 PM.

Counting of votes will begin at 6 PM, and the result will be out later in the evening.

Members of Parliament are not bound by party whips to vote in the vice presidential election, which takes place under a secret ballot system.

With the BRS and the BJD deciding to abstain from voting, the Electoral College now comprises 770 MPs.

To win, Radhakrishnan requires just 386 votes as against the 391 votes he would have needed had all 781 MPs voted. Radhakrishnan was already assured of securing votes of all 425 MPs from the ruling coalition and this number is expected to go up with the YSRCP making its support for him clear.

Follow live updates here