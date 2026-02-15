Comic Con 2026 Chennai draws record fandom crowds

Comic Con 2026 in Chennai transformed the city into a buzzing celebration of fandom over the Valentine’s weekend. What began as a niche gathering has grown into a major pop culture festival, drawing anime lovers, gamers, comic readers, and families under one roof.

Fans streamed into the venue with friends, partners, and siblings, choosing stories and characters over roses and chocolates. From browsing graphic novels and exclusive merchandise to mapping out panel discussions, the energy remained high throughout the weekend.

For newcomers, Comic Con is a global pop culture festival where fans of comics, anime, gaming, films, and television converge. It is a space where creators meet audiences, cosplay thrives, and the latest trends in collectibles, merchandise, and live performances are showcased.

Cosplay culture

Cosplay was at the heart of the celebration. One attendee dressed as a character from Dan Da Dan shared her excitement about Chennai’s evolving fandom scene.

“I do like the cosplay line-up. Everyone’s done a very good job. I see a lot of first-time cosplayers as well… I really like how Chennai’s cosplay scene is changing. Everyone wants to try this new hobby. It’s very nice to see,” she said.

Another fan, dressed as Harley Quinn, added with a smile, “I’ve dressed as Harley Quinn and I don’t have a Joker in my life. So, I have paired up with my sisters here.”

For many, the festival offered a much-needed break from routine. “This feels like a great place to be on a weekend… after a week of slogging for work. One weekend where we can chill, meet like-minded people and have fun. So that’s why we chose this,” said another attendee.

Global voices

A major highlight this year was the presence of acclaimed American comic book writer Ron Marz. Speaking at the “Creators Across Borders” panel, he reflected on storytelling as a universal language.

“I’ve been in India three times. This is my third trip. Every time I come, I see that the culture has spread more… It’s inspiring to see how much it’s grown in just a few years and how much Indian mythology and storytelling is seeping into culture,” Marz said.

He added, “I think the fact that more and more we are telling stories with pictures to each other is just a very human experience. All art is political… I think we have a responsibility as artists and writers to push back.”

His observations underscored how Indian audiences are increasingly embracing global comic culture while blending it with local narratives.

Indian talent

The festival also spotlighted homegrown creators. Veteran illustrator Savio Mascarenhas of Amar Chitra Katha spoke about the future of India’s animation and comics ecosystem.

“With the latest budget, there was something mentioned about putting more money into the AVGC industry. That means the government is invested into it,” he said, referring to the animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics sector.

Mascarenhas stressed the need for more design institutions beyond metro cities. “You should also move to smaller cities… tier-two cities where children can attend these schools. There are many who are interested but may not have the facilities,” he noted.

He also highlighted the growing relevance of comics in modern cinema. “Animation is the future of so many things happening today. If you take many movies, they have a little bit of animation or special effects. Trends are changing, and comics have a big role to play in that.”

Beyond comics

Beyond panels and artwork, the festival offered live performances, interactive gaming arenas, stand-up acts, and fan experiences that kept visitors engaged throughout the day.

Organised by Comic Con India and promoted by Nordwind Gaming, the event has grown into one of the largest pop culture platforms in the region. It now hosts multiple editions across the country, bringing together lakhs of fans annually.

For international visitors, the scale of Chennai’s fandom came as a surprise. One attendee said, “I usually do almost two cons every month in the UK. This month there wasn’t anything there, so I decided to come here, my home place, for the first time. It just amazed me how many fans are here.”

As the event drew to a close, the venue echoed with cheers for characters like Deadpool, Spider-Man, and Gol D. Roger.

More than costumes and collectibles, Comic Con 2026 in Chennai became a celebration of connection — where modern mythology meets imagination, and where a city known for its cultural depth embraced the vibrancy of pop culture.

This Valentine’s weekend, Chennai didn’t just celebrate love — it celebrated what it loves.

