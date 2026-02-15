AR Rahman announces 40-day social media break after Chennai concert

Music composer AR Rahman has announced a 40-day sabbatical from social media following his recent Chennai concert. Sharing a selfie video on Instagram, Rahman appeared relaxed and reflective as he addressed his followers. In the caption accompanying the post, he wrote:

“Home sweet home ..my loving clan ..touched ❤️ EPI.. Ps ..before I take a sabbatical for the next 40days from social media ..this is a nice way to sign off.”









The announcement comes at a time when the Oscar-winning composer has been making headlines both for his live performances and his recent comments on the Hindi film industry.

A night to remember in Chennai

Rahman’s Chennai concert under the Wonderment Tour banner at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium turned unforgettable for fans as AR Rahman took them all down the memory lane by performing his '90s hits. He also treated fans to some gems of his decorated discography including Kun Fya Kun, Jai Ho, and many other hits.

Fans also had a major surprise as Tamil star Dhanush walked on stage without prior announcement, drawing deafening cheers from the packed stadium. The duo performed Adangatha Asuran Dhaan together from their film Raayan, sending fans into a frenzy. Within minutes, videos of the performance flooded social media platforms, with clips of the duet trending widely.

The concert marked one of Rahman’s most talked-about live shows in recent months, blending nostalgia, spectacle and surprise.

Bollywood remarks draw attention

Rahman had earlier stirred controversy with remarks about what he described as a “power shift” in the Hindi film industry. Reflecting on his reduced presence in Bollywood, he said, “Maybe in the past eight years because a power shift has happened and people who are not creative have the power now. It might be a communal thing also … but it is not in my face. It comes to me as Chinese whispers that they booked you but the music company went ahead and hired their five composers. I say good, I have more time to chill with my family."

The reference to a possible “communal thing” triggered sharp reactions online, with some social media users accusing him of making an unsubstantiated allegation about discrimination, while others defended him, arguing that he was highlighting entrenched industry politics and gatekeeping rather than targeting any specific group.

Despite the discussion, Rahman remains attached to several high-profile projects. He is currently composing for Ram Charan’s Peddi and Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayanam, both big-budget ventures expected to dominate upcoming release calendars.