Chennai bomb threat cases transferred to TN's Anti-Terrorism Squad

In a significant development, all bomb threat cases reported across Chennai over the past year have been transferred to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) to ensure an in-depth investigation, said police sources.

The decision comes in the wake of over 20 unresolved cases involving hoax bomb threats targeting schools, colleges, hotels, and public places in the city, which were initially handled by the Central Crime Branch (CCB).

No breakthroughs

The Chennai Police had previously announced that all bomb threat cases, originally registered across various police stations, would be centralized under the CCB. Despite this, no significant breakthroughs were achieved, prompting authorities to escalate the investigations to the ATS.

IT professional's case

The move aims to intensify efforts to curb the rising incidents of bomb threats and ensure a coordinated response to such security concerns. In a related development, a young female IT professional from Chennai, identified as RineJoslita, was recently arrested by the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Police for orchestrating a series of bomb threats across 12 states.

The threats, targeting 21 locations nationwide, were allegedly motivated by a desire for revenge on a former colleague prompted by a one-sided romantic dispute.

The Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Police have since reached out to their Ahmedabad counterparts to obtain further details about the accused and her activities. The case, which has sent shockwaves across the country, highlights the growing misuse of technology to perpetrate hoax threats.

Authorities are now working closely to uncover any potential links between Joslita’s actions and the unresolved bomb threat cases in Chennai.

The ATS is expected to conduct a thorough probe to ensure such incidents are prevented in the future.