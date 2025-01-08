Man arrested in Anna Univ assault case is DMK sympathiser not member: Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday (January 8) made it clear that a man arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a university student in Chennai is not from the ruling DMK party.

"The accused Gananesekaran is not a member of the DMK but just a sympathizer or supporter of the DMK," the chief minister told the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

The veteran politician also hit out at the Opposition for trying to link the accused with the ruling party.

Also read: TN: Protests break out over sexual assault of Anna University student; 1 held

Sexual assault

A 19-year old student in Anna University was sexually assaulted on December 23 when an intruder attacked her while she was with a friend.

Stalin called the assault on the student "cruel" and said his government’s main objective was to provide justice to the victim.

“Members have spoken on the issue. Except one, all have spoken with real concern. This one member has spoken to show this government in a bad light...,” he said.

Also read: Anna varsity case: Madras HC forms all-women SIT; free education, Rs 25 L for survivor

Stalin defends government

“This government has only one intention that it will stand with the victim to get justice legally.”

Stalin said his government could have been blamed if the accused was not arrested immediately after the assault or if the accused was protected from arrest.

“Even after arresting the accused within a short period of time and collecting evidence, blaming the government only has political benefits," Stalin said

Also read: Section of media making false claims in Anna University case: TN govt

Stalin questions Opposition

"The Opposition asks, ‘Who is that Sir?’ If you really have evidence, please give that to the SIT that is investigating the case. Don't indulge in cheap activities for short-term political benefits," he said.

“This government has an iron fist on crimes against women. With this one incident, many are trying to show that women are unsafe. Definitely this won't work among the people," he added.

AIADMK MLAs wore black shirts for the third day in the state Assembly on Wednesday.