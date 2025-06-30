Chennai makeup artist Asmitha, husband Vishnu embroiled in Rs 1.62 cr forex scam

A high-profile cheating case has rocked Chennai’s social media scene, with Instagram influencer Vishnu and his wife, renowned makeup artist Asmitha, facing serious allegations of defrauding investors of Rs 1.62 crore through an alleged online forex trading scam.

On Monday (June 30), the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Chennai Police registered a case against the couple, along with Vishnu’s mother, Anandi, and sister, Srividya, following a complaint lodged by a Thanjavur resident, Chandrasekaran.

What complainant said

According to the complainant, Vishnu, who operates a YouTube channel called Political Lens and promotes a business named Neeta Vishnu Organic selling natural beauty products, lured his family into investing in his trading company, Connoisseur Investment Limited. Chandrasekaran alleged that Vishnu, claiming his mother had 25 years of trading experience, promised high returns of up to 4 per cent on investments.

The family collectively invested Rs 1.62 crore, with individual contributions including Rs 62.25 lakh from Chandrasekaran, Rs 27.25 lakh from his wife Nirmaladevi, Rs 29.5 lakh from his elder daughter Saithanya, and Rs 43 lakh from his younger daughter Aishwarya, an IT employee who followed Asmitha’s makeup videos on Instagram.

The alleged scam came to light when Vishnu abruptly stopped paying the promised profits after December 2023. Chandrasekaran stated that Vishnu issued post-dated cheques but later sent a legal notice prohibiting their deposit in the bank.

Despite requests to return the principal amount without profits, no funds were returned, prompting the family to file a complaint with the Chennai Police Commissioner’s office.

Asmitha's complaint against Vishnu

Adding a twist, Asmitha herself had previously filed a complaint with the Virugambakkam All Women Police Station, accusing Vishnu of assault, harassment, and using her name to perpetrate the trading scam.

Based on her complaint, Vishnu was arrested and briefly jailed. However, the CCB’s investigation revealed that Asmitha, along with Vishnu’s mother and sister, was allegedly complicit in the fraud, leading to a case being registered against all four.

The controversy intensified when videos surfaced online showing Vishnu being assaulted and threatened, reportedly over the alleged scam. Vishnu claimed he was targeted by individuals demanding money and filed a complaint with the Chennai Police. In response, the opposing party accused Asmitha of leaking the incriminating video to social media, further fuelling the public spat.

Vishnu, a known supporter of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has also gained attention for his devotional Ayyappan songs and lavish lifestyle showcased on Instagram. Social media platforms, including Reddit, have been abuzz with posts exposing the couple’s alleged fraudulent activities, with users claiming Vishnu "scammed" over Rs 60 crore and used the funds to finance luxury vacations and events.

One Reddit post highlighted Asmitha’s grand baby shower and housewarming celebrations, questioning the source of her wealth.