Chennai IPS officer suspended over claims of sexual harassment; wife alleges foul play

The DIG-rank Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) for North Chennai, D Magesh Kumar, has been suspended following allegations of sexual harassment made against him by two women constables. The complaints prompted authorities to take immediate action, leading to his suspension pending further investigation.

Wife claims complaint is false

D Magesh Kumar’s wife, Anuradha, alleged that the complaint was made under false pretenses. She went on to claim that one of the women constables had been in a mutual affair with her husband.

She claims that she appealed to the woman officer to stop the affair as both of them were married women. She also claimed that the woman constable was building a house in Maraimalai Nagar in Chengalpattu, and demanded Rs. 25 lakh from Magesh Kumar.

Anuradha, an ex-Sub Inspector also cited CCTV footage showing the constable and Magesh Kumar leaving a hotel in T. Nagar alone on February 7.

She claimed that her husband being suspended on their wedding day was unfair and that the senior officials conducted a biased investigation.

The reason for the complaint and the action taken

The two women constables alleged that the senior officer would harass them through text messages and video calls following their rejection of his sexual advances and demands for sexual favours.

The two women constables then approached the Director General of Police, Shankar Jiwal, lodging complaints against D Magesh Kumar. After this, the senior officer was placed in the Vacancy Reserve category.

The complaint was further probed by the Internal Complaints Committee led by a senior woman IPS officer, DGP Seema Agrawal. This led to Magesh Kumar being suspended from his duties by the Home Department.