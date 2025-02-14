Jamia Millia Islamia protest: Delhi Police storm campus, forcibly remove students

The ongoing turmoil at the Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi took a turn for the worse on Thursday (February 13) when Delhi Police allegedly stormed the campus and forcibly removed students from the central canteen area where a sit-in protest was taking place.

The protest by the students began on February 10, following the university’s decision to issue disciplinary notices to two students: Saurabh and Jyoti, who had participated in a protest on December 16 to commemorate Remembrance Day for the 2019 CAA protests. The university accused them of breaching campus norms by attending an unauthorised gathering.

Disciplinary notices

“We called for a protest because two of our comrades received disciplinary notices for being part of the December 16 protest. It wasn’t just about those two students. It’s about our right to protest,” said Anjali, a member of All India Students Association (AISA), as she described the happenings at Jamia Millia Islamia university

Anjali was among those participating in the protest when the Delhi Police detained some students early morning on Thursday (February 13).

“On the morning of the 13th at 5 am, police entered the campus, and the guards of Jamia Millia Islamia dragged the students outside. There were 18 or 20 protesters in total. They pulled Jyoti’s hair. One of the protesters, a regular student - not from any organisation - was slapped by Jamia Nagar Police Station Constable Shakuntala,” she recalled.

Protest against 2022 memorandum

“The protest grew from a reaction to the disciplinary action, but it’s bigger than that,” Anjali explained.

The protest was held to demand that the notices be revoked. The students also challenged the 2022 memorandum that restricts student gatherings on campus without prior approval.

After the students were detained, they were separated and taken to different locations. According to Anjali, it wasn’t until 2 pm that they were informed by the Badarpur Police Station that Comrade Saurabh, Jyoti, and a few others were there.

While Saurabh and Jyoti were released after being charged, the others were kept in custody for a longer period. Another group of four or five was taken to Bhavana, a location near the Haryana border.

University defends actions

Jamia’s administration defended its actions, citing vandalism and unlawful gatherings as reasons for the detentions. The university issued an official statement, claiming that the detained students had caused damage to university property.

Student groups believe this crackdown is part of a broader campaign against student activism at Jamia. They point to recent administrative changes. The university appointed Indresh, a former Delhi Police officer, as the security advisor. Vice-Chancellor Mazhar Asif is also said to be waging a campaign against student activism.

Thousands of students have now joined in solidarity, demanding an end to the disciplinary actions, release of all the students, and the revocation of the 2022 memorandum.