Chennai civic body tightens rules for pets in public parks after Rottweilers attack girl

After two Rottweilers attacked a five-year-old girl in a city park, the Greater Chennai Corporation has made the rules more strict for pets, particularly dogs in public spaces.

The revised rules now make it compulsory for pets to be leashed and muzzled inside parks. Besides this rule, a pet owner can take only one pet to the park at a time.

The revised notification said that owners need to get a pet licence from the Chennai Corporation. Further it added, "This apart, companion and pet dogs will be checked for licence".

The attack

On Sunday (May 5), a five-year-old girl Sudaksha wasattacked by two Rottweilers, who were not under a leash, at a public park near Thousand Lights area in Chennai. According to the reports, the owner did not intervene.

The dogs turned on the child’s mother when she tried to save the child. The girl's father is the park's security guard. Sudaksha was playing in the park when the dogs attacked her.

Dr J Radhakrishnan, commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation told the media that the child’s scalp was ripped open to a depth of 11 inches.

Sudaksha is being treated at a private hospital and according to the commissioner, the corporation will take care of the child's medical expenses.

Arrest and bail

The city police arrested three people including the dog’s owner and two others who handled them. All three have been let out on bail as the offence is bailable. Police sources said the dogs had not been sterlised as well, and they suspected that these canines were kept for breeding for commercial gains.

Ban on 23 dog breeds

In March, theCentre asked states to ban the sale and breeding of 23 breeds of ferociousdogs, which included the Rottweiler. These 'ferocious" breeds were banned because they pose a "danger to human life".

The directive added that those who already have these breeds as pets must sterilise them at once.

The Animal Husbandry Department said it has received representations from citizen forums and animal welfare organisations to ban people from keeping these breeds as pets.