Five-year-old injured in attack by Rottweiler dogs in Chennai park

A five-year-old girl in Chennai’s Thousand Lights area was grievously injured after being attacked by two Rottweiler dogs on Sunday (May 5) night.

According to reports, the owner of the dogs has been arrested and a case filed for negligence. Two other people, who look after the dogs, have also been named in the FIR.

The FIR said the incident occurred at a public park in Thousand’s Lights area where the girl’s father works at a security guards. The dogs, who were reportedly let loose in the park, attacked the child. It has been alleged that the owner of the dogs did not intervene until the girl’s parents rushed to her aid.

CCTV footage has confirmed the presence of the dogs in the park.

The girl, named Sudaksha, has been admitted to a private hospital and is being treated there.

Police said the dogs, whose breed is among 23 whose sale and breeding in India were recently banned by the Centre, have not been sterilised despite rules mandating the same.