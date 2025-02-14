Chennai: AC EMU train launched, ticket prices 3 times more than non AC

The Southern Railway is launching its first-ever fully air-conditioned Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) train in Chennai. The brand new 12-car rake will follow the routes of Chennai beach to Tirumalpur and MGR Chennai Central to Arakkonam.

According to media reports, the current EMU has a capacity of 1,168 seated passengers and 2,336 standing passengers. The new AC EMU has a capacity of 1,116 seated passengers and 3,798 standing passengers.

The new train’s maximum operational speed is at 110 kilometres per hour. It is also fitted with new technology such as sliding doors, CCTV cameras in each cart and aluminium luggage storage racks to make the commute easier for passengers.

Also read: Bihar: Unable to board train, Maha Kumbh-bound pilgrims smash coach windows

The inner fittings of the train are made with stainless steel to reduce the chance of rusting while reinforcing its strength. GPS technology is used in LED display boards that announce each train stop. The train is currently in the Anna Nagar commissioning shed and has been designed and developed by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai.

The prices have not been finalised yet, but it is estimated that if the Southern Railway follows the Western Railway’s model the prices may be three times higher than the ordinary fares. This would result in commuters travelling from Chennai beach to Tambaram having to pay Rs. 95, with the price set at Rs. 35 for 9 kilometres, and Rs. 70 for 24 kilometres, with Rs. 95 for 34 kilometres.

Externally, the train has been inspired by the Vande Bharat’s design and has advanced bogies equipped with fully-suspended traction motors, wheel-mounted disk brakes and an air spring suspension system. It is said to revolutionise suburban train transport, according to reports.