Annamalai vs non-Annamalai camps in TN BJP? Party spokesperson breaks silence

The BJP's recent organisational reshuffle in Tamil Nadu has sparked discussions about leadership dynamics, alliance strategies, and internal accountability. In an exclusive interview with The Federal, BJP spokesperson Aseervatham Achary addressed questions on Annamalai's role, the AIADMK alliance, and women's safety within the party.

The BJP has appointed new party officials, including Khushbu Sundar, KT Raghavan, and SG Suryah. Is this a course correction or sidelining of Annamalai?

There is no camp in our party. We are a karyakarta-oriented party, where workers come first. Annamalai ji is our leader and has worked tirelessly at the grassroots. His En Mann En Makkal Yatra rejuvenated the party, leading to a record 18% vote share in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections—purely BJP’s organic growth. He remains an integral part of the party and continues to participate actively in programs.

KT Raghavan and SG Suryah are seen as close to the RSS and Nirmala Sitharaman. Does this reflect Delhi’s influence on Tamil Nadu BJP?

This is a misconception. The new team is a mix of experienced leaders and fresh faces. Suryah was earlier state secretary and now heads the youth wing, given his oratory skills. Raghavan has been with the RSS since childhood and served the party diligently. Nirmala Sitharaman ji is a respected leader who guides us, but appointments are based on merit, not affiliations.

KT Raghavan resigned in 2021 after a sting operation. Why was no action taken, and does the BJP overlook controversies if a leader is useful?

No allegations were proven. Raghavan resigned voluntarily to avoid embarrassment to the party, but no FIR or legal action followed because the video was doctored. In public life, mudslinging is common, but we reward workers for their dedication, not baseless accusations.

What safeguards does the BJP have for women workers’ safety, especially amid such controversies?

Women are safest in the BJP. Look at our leadership—Khushbu Sundar, Shashikala Pushpa, Vanathi Srinivasan (national women’s wing chief), and grassroots leaders like Kavitha Srikanth. Women join us because they feel secure, unlike in other parties where misconduct often goes unchecked.

AIADMK MP Anwar Raja called the BJP-ADMK alliance forced. Your response?

Nobody can force an alliance. This is an organic, time-tested partnership. In 2021, we contested together, and in 2026, we will fight jointly to remove the DMK. Anwar Raja’s remarks are his personal opinion, not reflective of reality.

Grassroot workers say ADMK and BJP cadres aren’t united, despite leadership alignment. Is this true?

This is incorrect reporting. ADMK and BJP workers are jointly attending programmes, including PM Modi’s recent Tiruchirappalli visit. The alliance is strong, and our only goal is defeating the DMK in 2026.

AIADMK leaders avoid discussing power-sharing, while NDA leaders talk about coalition governance. What’s the BJP’s stance?

Amit Shah ji and Edappadi Palanisamy will decide at the right time. DMK is spreading confusion because they fear defeat. We are focused on winning, not speculative debates.

Why was actor Sharath Kumar not given a post despite his charisma, while Khushbu Sundar was?

We don’t see roles as "posts" but as responsibilities. Sharath Kumar may get a suitable role later—perhaps at the national level after the party’s reorganisation. Every leader’s contribution will be utilised.

