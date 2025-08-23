Hosur airport likely to come up at Berigai-Bagalur: Report

The Tamil Nadu government is set to have finalised on a site near Berigai-Bagalur in Krishnagiri district to set up the airport it has planned for Hosur, an announcement it made a little more than a year ago.

The authorities have apparently made the decision after a detailed study of the Obstacle Limitation Surface (OLS) survey that was conducted to make an assessment of the airspace in Krishnagiri district.

According to a Deccan Herald report, the airport is to be situated between Berigai (25 km from Hosur) and Bagalur (12 km from Hosur). The experts are reportedly still working out the exact area of land that will be required for the virgin airport.

The shortlisted site is also about 19 km from Attibele, the entry point from Hosur to the state of Karnataka.

Why Belagondapalli not chosen

The Tamil Nadu government has chosen the Berigai-Bagalur site rather than Belagondapalli, where there is an existing private airport operated by Taneja Aerospace and Aviation Limited (TAAL), because the OLS survey favoured the former.

The source said that the OLS survey highlighted minor differences between the two sites, which tilted the scales in favour of Berigai-Bagalur.

If the government had decided on Belagondapalli, it could have begun operations immediately in coordination with TAAL. But for the new location, work would have to begin from scratch, said the source.

NOC needed from BIAL

The Tamil Nadu government needs to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) to go ahead with the construction of the new airport due to the existence of a concessionaire agreement between the BIAL operator and the Union government that prohibits an airport within 150 km until 2033.

The Tamil Nadu government’s plans for a new airport near Hosur come even while the Karnataka government is planning for a second airport for Bengaluru, with three sites already shortlisted.

Hosur, an industrial district, is home to about 3,000 MSMEs and around 500 big companies.

The new airport is also likely to be used by people living in several areas of south Bengaluru.