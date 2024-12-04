Arittapatti tungsten mining: Won't allow even soil test, says Madurai MP

The Centre’s approval of Hindustan Zinc Limited for a tungsten mining project at Madurai’s Arittapatti village, Tamil Nadu’s first biodiversity heritage site, has triggered unrest in the region, sparking a political slugfest between the ruling DMK, its allies, and the BJP.

Issue raised in Parliament While the DMK government says the Centre didn’t consult with it before giving the project a go-ahead, Madurai MP Su Venkatesan, belonging to the Left, has accused the Narendra Modi government of disrespecting the heritage value of Tamil language and the historical significance of historical Arittapatti by allowing mining activities in the areas. Venkatesan told The Federal, that when he wanted to raise serious concerns about the project in Parliament, he was granted merely one-and-a-half minutes to make his case. Also read: TN notifies 2 Madurai villages as the first biodiversity heritage site



The Centre had already permitted Hindustan Zinc Limited, a subsidiary of the Vedanta Group, to mine tungsten on 2,015 hectares near Alagar Hills in Arittapatti. The state government says it was not taken into confidence for the same. Unrest in Arittapatti Speaking to The Federal about his opposition to the project and the uproar in his constituency, the CPI(M) MP said the irate villagers of Arittapatti would not allow authorities to conduct even soil tests for the project. “Hundreds of villagers are in unrest. Despite the village being declared the first biodiversity heritage site by the Tamil Nadu government in 2022, the Centre approved the mining project without consideration. The village has inscriptions in the Tamil Brahmi script, which predates the Brahmi script used in the Edicts of Ashoka,” he told The Federal.

An inscription in Tamil Brahmi script found at Arittapatti.

Historical past, legacy of Pandya rulers

Urging the Centre to cancel the auction order given to the private firm, Venkatesan said that every road in the village carries the legacy of the erstwhile Pandya kings. "Arittapatti has a prehistoric bed dating back 3,500 years. There is a Tamil inscription from 2,200 years ago, the first material evidence for the written form of the Tamil language, known as Tamil Brahmi. There is also a Jain sculpture from 2,000 years ago and a Shiva temple built by the early Pandya kings 1,200 years ago. Additionally, a reservoir constructed by the later Pandya kings is 800 years old. This historical site cannot be damaged," Venkatesan said, explaining the importance of the village. Also read: TN tungsten mining: Why this project has sparked such widespread opposition



Archaeologists confirmed to The Federal that inscriptions found in Arittapatti are much older than those dating back to the time of Emperor Ashoka, and the conservation of these inscriptions is crucial for understanding trade connections in Tamil Nadu during the 2nd century BCE. Keezhadi vs Arittapatti During his speech in Parliament, Venkatesan said that throughout history, Arittapatti has been a place rich in historical monuments and that the Union government’s decision to set up a tungsten mine there should be reversed.

Shrines carved on one of the big boulders at Arittapatti.

He questioned how the Centre, which did not grant permission for a 10-foot deep archaeological excavation in Keezhadi, approved an entire mining project spanning several hundred kilometres in Arittapatti.