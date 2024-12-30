Anna University rape | Vijay meets TN Governor, seeks protection for women

Amid the outrage in Tamil Nadu over the sexual assault of a woman student inside a technical varsity recently, actor-politician Vijay on Monday urged Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi for steps to ensure safety of women in the state.

The Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) founder called on Governor Ravi at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai and submitted a memorandum. BJP state chief K Annamalai lauded Vijay for knocking at the doors of the Raj Bhavan over the issue.

The demands from the leader of the fledgling party included 'protecting' law and order, according to a TVK release.

"In our memorandum, we sought steps to protect law and order in Tamil Nadu, besides action for ensuring safety of women in all places," the release from TVK general secretary N Anand said.

Further, the party also pressed for steps to release Central funds towards Cyclone Fenjal relief.

The affected people were yet to receive the relief and the Centre should release the amount sought by Tamil Nadu, it added. The state had earlier sought an interim relief of Rs 2,000 crore.

Anand accompanied Vijay during the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Vijay sought to know who should be asked to make women feel safe in the state.

In a hand-written letter addressed to "dear sisters" and posted on the Instagram account of his party, he said "it is known that it is pointless in asking those who govern us, no matter how many times we ask them. That’s what this letter is for.” The TVK leader said every day women were subject to “mass atrocities, disorderly conduct, and sexual crimes" and "as their brother," he was undergoing depression and unexplainable pain seeing their sufferings.

Assuring to stand with them and shield them as a brother, Vijay said "don’t worry about anything but concentrate on your studies. We will create a safe Tamil Nadu. We will together ensure it soon.

Meanwhile, TN BJP leader Annamalai welcomed Vijay's meeting with the Governor.

In a social media post, he alleged there were attempts to 'divert' the sexual assault case and said to ensure "justice to our sister, functionaries of all parties should come forward as a brother." The BJP welcomes "Vijay meeting the Governor over the lack of safety to women in the DMK rule," Annamalai said. PTI SA SA ADB

