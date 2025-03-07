Madras HC asks Ananda Vikatan to remove Modi-Trump cartoon from website

The Madras High Court has asked Ananda Vikatan Productions Private Limited to remove the caricature depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi shackled in chains during a meeting with United States President Donald Trump and inform the same to the Centre.

In his order Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy said the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) shall unblock the Ananda Vikatan website once the publication removes the cartoon and informs the ministry about the same.

‘Freedom of expression’ argument

The judge passed the interim order on Thursday on a petition filed by Ananda Vikatan Productions Private Limited and Ananda Vikatan Publishers Private Limited, challenging an order of theI&B Ministry, dated February 25, 2025, blocking the website and sought a consequential direction to the ministry to restore public access to the website.

When the case came up for hearing, senior counsel Vijay Narayan, appearing for Ananda Vikatan submitted that the caricature depicting the leaders will not affect the integrity and sovereignty of India. “It was freedom of expression. Section 69 A of the Information Technology Act lists reasons for which the Centre could issue directions to block public access to any information through any computer resource. The cartoon published by Ananda Vikatan did not fall under any of the reasons cited under the law for blocking public access to information,” he added.

Centre’s condition

Additional solicitor general, A R L Sunderesan, submitted that the impugned order says how the caricature offends section 69 A of IT Act. He said a committee appointed by the Centre had already stated that public access to the website could be allowed if the magazine removed the offending caricature voluntarily while seeking time to file a counter affidavit.

After hearing both sides, the judge said, in view of the submissions made as to whether the caricature was a freedom of press or mischief can be decided later. In the meantime, subject to final order of this court, the magazine shall remove the offending caricature and inform the same to the central government. On receipt of the same, the central government can permit public access to the website, the judge added.

The judge posted to March 21, for a further hearing of the case.

