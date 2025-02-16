Tamil publication Ananda Vikatan's website allegedly shut down by Centre's orders

The website of 96-year-old Tamil news publication Ananda Vikatan has allegedly been shut down by Union government orders.

It is suspected — but not confirmed — that the shutdown was triggered by a caricature used by the publication, of Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting US President Donald Trump It was construed as offensive by Tamil Nadu BJP followers and leaders including state unit president K Annamalai.

However, the publishers of the website said there has been no announcement from the Union government. It also vowed to stand up for freedom of expression.





While Vikatan said the site remains open, readers said they couldn't open it.

We will stand strong in defense of freedom of expression... #VikatanForFreedomOfExpression

It said in a post on X: "For a century, Vikatan has consistently stood in support of freedom of expression. We have always operated with freedom of speech at the forefront and will continue to do so.

If the website has indeed been blocked by the Central government due to this cover image, we want to make it clear that we will face it legally."