AIADMK announces RS picks; DMDK fumes over seat-sharing delay

With the Rajya Sabha elections fast approaching, Tamil Nadu’s political landscape is witnessing fresh sparks. The AIADMK has announced its candidates for the Upper House—former MLAs IS Inbadurai and M Dhanapal. But a fresh controversy has erupted, with ally DMDK questioning the timing and sincerity of a promised seat.

The rift has come to light after AIADMK's declaration that it would allot seats to DMDK not in the current cycle, but in the 2026 Rajya Sabha elections. This has triggered a sharp reaction from DMDK chief Premalatha Vijayakanth, who claimed there was no clarity on the timeline of the promise made during alliance talks.

Now, all eyes are on the DMDK's upcoming party conference in Kadalur, where a decision on continuing the alliance may be announced.

Candidates declared

On the heels of the DMK announcing its Rajya Sabha candidates, the AIADMK followed suit, naming IS Inbadurai and M Dhanapal as its picks. Both are former members of the Legislative Assembly with strong experience in party politics.

This move, however, came with a twist—AIADMK said it would reserve a Rajya Sabha seat for its ally DMDK in 2026. The timing of this statement, made right after AIADMK finalized its current candidates, raised eyebrows.

The announcement has reignited alliance tensions between the two parties that had otherwise maintained a working relationship since their pre-poll understanding in 2024.

Premalatha’s sharp reaction

DMDK chief Premalatha responded to AIADMK's 2026 assurance with visible displeasure.

“EPS had promised a Rajya Sabha seat for Vijaykanth's party during the alliance talks in 2024,” she said, adding, “The deal had no mention of the year.”

She further claimed that when DMDK sought clarity on the timeline, AIADMK said that fixing a year was “impractical.” This, she suggested, amounted to backtracking on the understanding.

Future of the alliance

Premalatha has now said that the party’s future with AIADMK will be decided at the Kadalur party conference on January 9.

“DMDK will decide its stand about the alliance with AIADMK at the party's Kadalur conference,” she announced.

The upcoming days could be decisive for the future of this alliance. Whether the two parties reconcile or part ways will shape coalition politics in Tamil Nadu ahead of 2026.

Is this the start of a new political front in the state? Or can the EPS–Premalatha partnership still be salvaged? Only time will tell.

The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.