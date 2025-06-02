DMDK continues to be ally, to get Rajya Sabha seat in 2026: AIADMK

Chennai, Jun 2 (PTI) Ending speculations, AIADMK has announced that DMDK continued to be part of the alliance led by it in the state.

The party has also said that DMDK would be given a Rajya Sabha seat in 2026.

DMDK has been demanding the AIADMK to allocate it a Rajya Sabha seat now, as "agreed upon" during the 2024 Lok Sabha election seat sharing talks. However, AIADMK chief Edappadi Palaniswami never confirmed to have made such a promise.

Meanwhile the Tamil Nadu's main opposition, AIADMK on Sunday announced two candidates for the June 19 biennial election to the Rajya Sabha from the state.

Party's advocate wing secretary, former legislator, IS Inbadurai and AIADMK Chengelpet-East District party presidium chairman, also an ex-MLA, M Dhanapal were the nominees announced by AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami.

On July 24, 2025, six RS members from Tamil Nadu will retire and it includes PMK's Anbumani Ramadoss and MDMK top leader Vaiko.

Out of the 6 seats, based on its strength and that of its allies in the State Assembly, DMK could easily win 4 seats and main opposition AIADMK could win 2 seats, with support from allies, including the BJP.

The ruling DMK has already announced 3 candidates and allotted one seat to ally, Makkal Needhi Maiam, which named its founder Kamal Haasan as its candidate.

The DMK re-nominated its incumbent member in the Upper House, senior advocate P Wilson and named its Salem-based leader SR Sivalingam and Ruqayya Malik alias Kavignar Salma, a poet, writer and party office-bearer.

All the six nominees, 3 from DMK, 2 from AIADMK and Haasan are all set to be declared elected unopposed and a contest is apparently not on the cards. PTI

