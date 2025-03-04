Is AIADMK mending fences with BJP ahead of TN polls?

Last year, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami reaffirmed his party's decision not to ally with the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha and 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. However, his recent response to alliance speculations has raised fresh doubts.

No alliance, yet uncertainty looms

Speaking to the media, Palaniswami sidestepped the question of a possible BJP alliance. "Our priority is to defeat the DMK — that’s our goal. We don’t want votes to split. We will consolidate and ensure DMK’s defeat. Ask me about BJP after six months," he said, leaving room for speculation.

Shifting political equations

With Tamil Nadu politics becoming increasingly multi-faceted, the AIADMK-BJP relationship remains a key point of discussion. Unlike the past, when elections were largely a two-way battle between DMK and AIADMK, new players have emerged.

The BJP has been strengthening its base with its allies, while Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is yet to make definitive alliance moves and Seeman’s Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) is known to contest solo. Meanwhile, the DMK’s ruling coalition appears solid, posing a challenge for the AIADMK as it strategizes for the future.

BJP's strategic silence

Adding to the suspense, BJP leader Annamalai has refrained from making any definitive statements on the subject. "We cannot discuss this in haste. We will discuss it in detail tomorrow (March 5)," he said.

This measured response suggests that the BJP, while maintaining its alliances, is open to potential reconciliations in the future.

AIADMK’s internal challenges

The AIADMK leadership faces additional concerns with internal rifts surfacing. Senior leaders such as KA Sengottaiyan have shown visible frustration with media speculations, hinting at discord within the party ranks.

With alliance talks left hanging and party infighting taking centre stage, AIADMK’s strategy for 2026 remains unclear. Is the party reconsidering its stance on BJP? Will electoral compulsions force a rethink?