9 killed as govt bus collides with 2 cars in Tamil Nadu

Nine people were killed, and four were injured near Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday (December 24) after a government bus swerved to the opposite side and collided with two vehicles, police said.

According to police, the bus changed direction due to a tyre burst. The accident occurred near Ezhuthur village on the Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway, in Tittakudi Taluk, Cuddalore district.

The Chennai-bound state-run bus from Tiruchirappalli, while proceeding on the national highway near Cuddalore, changed direction all of a sudden when a tyre burst and moved to the opposite direction after climbing onto the road median.

"The bus collided head-on with 2 vehicles (an SUV and a car) that were proceeding towards Tiruchirappalli from Chennai; 7 occupants of the 2 private vehicles were killed," a district police official told PTI.

Injured being treated at hospitals

Four people, including 2 children, sustained severe injuries, and they were being treated at state-run hospitals, police added.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed shock over the deaths and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

He directed the authorities to release from the CM's Public Relief Fund Rs 3 lakh to the families of each of the deceased. Also, the injured persons will receive Rs 1 lakh each, the government said in a statement, adding that of the dead, 5 were men and 4 were women.

The chief minister has ordered officials to ensure the best care for the injured in the government hospitals.