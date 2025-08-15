10 pilgrims killed in bus accident in West Bengal

Ten pilgrims from Bihar, including eight men and two women, died and 35 were injured when the bus they were travelling in rammed into a truck parked on the roadside in West Bengal’s Burdwan town on Friday (August 15).

Pilgrims from East Champaran district

The pilgrims from Motihari in Bihar's East Champaran district were on their way home after a trip to the Gangasagar in South 24 Parganas district. The accident took place on NH-19 near Phaguipur in Purba Bardhaman district, officials said. The incident took place at around 7 am.

According to local media reports, the bus had 45 passengers onboard, out of whom 35 suffered injuries and are undergoing treatment at Burdwan Medical College and Hospital. They further stated that the death toll could go up, as among the injured, some are in critical condition.

Reason yet to be determined

The pilgrims began their journey from Motihari on August 8. They first visited Deoghar and then went to Gangasagar.

Senior district officials rushed to the spot following the spot. However, the exact reason behind the accident is yet to be determined. According to media reports, the police are trying to ascertain whether the bus lost control due to mechanical problems or due to speeding.

However, locals reportedly said that the accident took place due to the unruly parking of trucks along the highway, which results in accidents. They further alleged that the police and administration were not taking any concrete steps to address the issue. However, others claimed that the driver fell asleep, which led to the accident.

Earlier accidents

Earlier in July four people died in a head-on collision between a speeding Scorpio car and a truck on National Highway 16 near Ranisarai area under Belda police station in West Midnapore district.

The victims, all residents of Asansol in West Burdwan district, were traveling from Belda towards Digha when their driver allegedly lost control, causing the vehicle to swerve across lanes and crash into a lorry approaching from Dantan direction. The collision was so severe that the Scorpio overturned and was completely mangled, killing all occupants instantly.

Nine people died in a head-on collision between a Bolero SUV and a speeding trailer truck on National Highway 18 near Namshol village under Balarampur police station on June 20. The victims were returning home to Tilaitand in Jharkhand's Nimdih area after attending a wedding ceremony in Adabana village, Purulia. The impact completely crushed the SUV beyond recognition.

Eight victims were identified as members of the Mahato family from Tilai Tand village, while the ninth, Chandramohan Mahato, was from Raghunathpur. The truck driver fled the scene. Police suspect over speeding and driver negligence as primary causes of this tragic accident.

(With agency inputs)