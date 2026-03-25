Over 1,000 Tamil Nadu fishermen stranded in Iran, says MP

Congress Member of Parliament Vijay Vasanth, representing Kanniyakumari in Tamil Nadu, moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha on March 25, seeking an urgent debate on the plight of over 1,000 Tamil Nadu fishermen reportedly stranded in Iran and surrounding islands.

In his notice, the MP painted a grim picture of their circumstances, citing acute food shortages and widespread panic among those stranded. He described the situation as dire and stressed that it demanded immediate government intervention.

"These individuals, who are citizens of India, are unable to survive and are in urgent need of assistance," Vasanth stated, urging the House to set aside its regular business to take up the issue.

Evacuation plea

The MP outlined a series of urgent measures, calling on the government to evacuate the stranded fishermen on a war footing, provide immediate food and medical relief, move them to safe locations, and pursue diplomatic channels to secure their swift return to India.

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Underscoring the gravity of the situation, Vasanth pressed the government to act without delay in safeguarding the lives and well-being of the affected fishermen. "The government must take immediate action to address this crisis and ensure the safety and well-being of these citizens," his notice read.

The adjournment motion seeks to compel parliament to prioritise the matter as a national emergency.