LIVE: Iran has received 15-point US ceasefire proposal, say Pakistani officials
The Pakistani officials described the proposal broadly as touching on sanctions relief, civilian nuclear cooperation, a rollback of Iran's nuclear programme, among others
Here is the top, trending news of Wednesday, March 25, 2026, including Iran war, Indian politics, states' politics, geopolitics, federal issues, economics, development issues, sports, entertainment, and so on.
Read updates below.
Live Updates
- 25 March 2026 1:59 PM IST
Iran has received 15-point US ceasefire proposal, 2 Pakistani officials say
Iran has received a 15-point proposal from the US to reach a ceasefire in the war, two Pakistani officials said on Wednesday.
The Pakistani officials described the proposal broadly as touching on sanctions relief, civilian nuclear cooperation, a rollback of Iran's nuclear programme, monitoring by the International Atomic Energy Agency, missile limits and access for shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf.
The officials spoke to The Associated Press (AP) on condition of anonymity as they weren't authorized to release the details.
Iran has insisted it isn't engaged in negotiations with the U.S. and a military spokesman mocked America over its diplomatic efforts Wednesday. AP
- 25 March 2026 1:51 PM IST
TMC files complaint with EC against BJP's Dilip Ghosh
The Trinamool Congress has filed a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal against senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh, alleging that he threatened to assault police personnel on election duty while speaking at a recent rally in Kharagpur. In the complaint, the state’s ruling party alleged that Ghosh was seen in a widely circulated video making “violent and intimidating remarks” directed specifically at the inspector-in-charge of Kharagpur police station.
Ghosh was not immediately available for comments.
The TMC also alleged that the remarks were in violation of various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the model code of conduct.
It urged the Chief Electoral Officer to initiate legal action against Ghosh, and issue directions restraining him from making verbal attacks, threats or causing injury to deployed police officers in the state.
The party also noted that it had earlier filed a similar complaint against Ghosh on March 16 over alleged threats to TMC leaders, workers and the public in the Kalighat and Chetla area.
- 25 March 2026 1:33 PM IST
Govt denies changes to LPG refill booking timelines, calls reports false
The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has dismissed circulating news reports and social media posts claiming revised LPG refill booking timelines as misinformation.
Reports had suggested new timelines of 45 days for Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana connections, 25 days for non-PMUY single bottle connections, and 35 days for non-PMUY double-bottle connections. The ministry clarified that no such changes have been made.
The existing timelines remain unchanged, 25 days in urban areas and 45 days in rural areas, irrespective of the type of connection held by the consumer.
The government urged citizens not to believe or share such false information and cautioned against panic or unnecessary booking of LPG refills.
The ministry also reassured the public that adequate LPG stocks are available across the country and that there is no cause for concern.
- 25 March 2026 1:18 PM IST
OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu steps down
Robin Liu, CEO of OnePlus India Pvt. Ltd., has stepped down amid challenges for the Chinese smartphone brand, which is struggling with declining market share in its largest overseas market.
In a statement, OnePlus thanked Liu for his service and wished him well in pursuing personal interests. The company added that its local strategy ensures business continuity, though a replacement for the leadership role has not yet been announced.
- 25 March 2026 12:16 PM IST
Delhi Assembly receives bomb threat
Delhi Assembly received a bomb threat amid the ongoing session, and search operations are underway, say officials.
- 25 March 2026 11:30 AM IST
Opposition MPs protest in Parliament House complex over LPG crisis
Several Opposition MPs staged a protest in the Parliament House complex on Wednesday (March 25) over the reported LPG supply crunch.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP(SP)'s Supriya Sule, SP's Dharmendra Yadav, CPI-ML's Sudama Prasad, DMK's T Sumathy, JMM'S Mahua Maji, among others, participated in the protest near the Makar Dwar of Parliament.
With a huge banner stating 'Empty Cylinders, Empty Promises', the MPs raised slogans against the government.
The reported LPG crunch comes amid the conflict in West Asia, following which the government has prioritised the allocation of domestically produced natural gas for LPG production, compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped cooking gas sectors.
- 25 March 2026 11:24 AM IST
Iranian military mocks Trump's claim of US-Iran negotiations
An Iranian military spokesperson mocked US attempts at a ceasefire deal on Wednesday (March 25), raising questions about whether a 15-point plan proposed by Washington has a chance to succeed.
The comments from Lt. Col. Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a spokesperson for the Iranian military's Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, which jointly commands Iran's regular military and paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, came after the plan was submitted to Iran by intermediaries.
US President Donald Trump has said that American officials are negotiating with Iran on the plan, but Zolfaghari, in a recorded video statement that aired on state television, suggested there were no talks.
“Have your internal conflicts reached the point where you are negotiating with yourselves?” he said.
“Our first and last word has been the same from day one, and it will stay that way: Someone like us will never come to terms with someone like you,” Zolfaghari said. “Not now, not ever.” The 15-point plan was submitted to Iran by intermediaries from Pakistan, who have offered to host renewed negotiations between Washington and Tehran, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly.
- 25 March 2026 9:46 AM IST
The Philippines declares energy emergency over Iran war, supply fears
The Philippines has declared a state of national energy emergency to ensure energy stability and protect the economy.
The Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr signed the executive order citing the "imminent danger posed upon the availability and stability" of the country's energy supply, becoming the first country to declare an energy emergency amid the escalating Iran-US-Israel conflict.
The war has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route, sending shock waves through global energy markets and causing shortages and price rises.
The Philippines imports 98 per cent of its oil from the Gulf, and the price of diesel and petrol has more than doubled since the war broke out on 28 February.
- 25 March 2026 9:25 AM IST
IndiGo appoints ex-Air India Express chief Aloke Singh as CSO
IndiGo named Aloke Singh, former head of Air India Express, as its chief strategy officer.
“In this role, Mr Singh will lead the Company’s long-term strategic planning function and drive enterprise-wide transformation initiatives focused on accelerating growth, enhancing operational efficiency and strengthening competitive positioning in a rapidly evolving global aviation landscape,” a statement from IndiGo said.
“He will partner closely with the leadership team on cross-functional priorities designed to improve agility, elevate customer experience and deliver sustainable shareholder value,” it added.
Singh’s appointment comes after the airline’s chief executive officer Pieter Elbers suddenly stepped down on March 10.
Having over three decades of experience in the aviation industry spanning strategy, planning, operations and commercial functions, he has led operational and cultural transformation programmes, the airline said.
Before his stint at Air India Express, Singh held senior leadership positions, including in the strategy domain, at Air India and Oman Air.
- 25 March 2026 8:48 AM IST
Bird flu kills 4,400 chickens in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur
At least 4,400 chickens have died following a bird flu (avian influenza) outbreak at a state-run poultry farm in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, prompting authorities to intensify surveillance within a 10-kilometre radius, officials said.
Veterinary Department's joint director Dr GS Tanwar on Tuesday (March 24) said around 4,400 chickens died due to the viral infection at the government poultry farm in the Koni area between March 19 and 24.
A total of 5,037 chickens were housed at the facility, he said.Samples from the dead birds were sent on Monday to laboratories in Bhopal and Pune. The Bhopal lab has confirmed the presence of avian influenza in dead chickens, Tanwar informed.